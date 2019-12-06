Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel, Aurora

[Intro]

Ah ah oh oh oh

Ah ah oh oh oh oh oh oh

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Ah ah ah ah ah

[Verse 1]

I can hear you but I won't

Some look for trouble

While others don't

There's a thousand reasons

I should go about my day

And ignore your whispers

Which I wish would go away, ah ah oh oh

Whoa oh

[Verse 2]

You're not a voice

You're just a ringing in my ear

And if I heard you, which I don't

I'm spoken for I fear

Everyone I've ever loved is here within these walls

I'm sorry, secret siren, but I'm blocking out your calls

I've had my adventure, I don't need something new

I'm afraid of what I'm risking if I follow you…

[Chorus]

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

[Post-Chorus]

Ah ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah ah oh oh

[Verse 3]

What do you want? 'Cause you've been keeping me awake

Are you here to distract me so I make a big mistake?

Or are you someone out there who's a little bit like me?

Who knows deep down I'm not where I'm meant to be?

Every day's a little harder as I feel your power grow

Don't you know there's part of me that longs to go…

[Chorus]

Into the unknown?

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

[Post-Chorus]

Ah ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah ah

Oh oh oh

[Bridge]

Are you out there?

Do you know me?

Can you feel me?

Can you show me?

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

[Outro]

Where are you going?

Don't leave me alone

How do I follow you

Into the unknown?

Whoo!

