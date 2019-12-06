Into The Unknown - Idina Menzel, Aurora
[Intro]
Ah ah oh oh oh
Ah ah oh oh oh oh oh oh
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Ah ah ah ah ah
[Verse 1]
I can hear you but I won't
Some look for trouble
While others don't
There's a thousand reasons
I should go about my day
And ignore your whispers
Which I wish would go away, ah ah oh oh
Whoa oh
[Verse 2]
You're not a voice
You're just a ringing in my ear
And if I heard you, which I don't
I'm spoken for I fear
Everyone I've ever loved is here within these walls
I'm sorry, secret siren, but I'm blocking out your calls
I've had my adventure, I don't need something new
I'm afraid of what I'm risking if I follow you…
[Chorus]
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
[Post-Chorus]
Ah ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah ah oh oh
[Verse 3]
What do you want? 'Cause you've been keeping me awake
Are you here to distract me so I make a big mistake?
Or are you someone out there who's a little bit like me?
Who knows deep down I'm not where I'm meant to be?
Every day's a little harder as I feel your power grow
Don't you know there's part of me that longs to go…
[Chorus]
Into the unknown?
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
[Post-Chorus]
Ah ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah ah
Oh oh oh
[Bridge]
Are you out there?
Do you know me?
Can you feel me?
Can you show me?
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
[Outro]
Where are you going?
Don't leave me alone
How do I follow you
Into the unknown?
Whoo!
