"Obsession"
[Romanized:]
Jebal ije geuman
Bami nuneul meolge kkeum hani
Neon tto mollae sumeodeureotji
Jamdeun gwitga sseuk haltda cheodaboda
Hakwigon useodae
Kkeutto eopshi soksagineun moksori
Oh you're the bad dream kill
Nareul hollyeo jakku bulleo
Neo inneun got geurae nege orago
Nal andago? (I don't think so)
Mweonde naege pagodeureo (I don't think so)
Neon nae nuneul garyeo (I don't think so)
Jinshildeureul deopeo (I don't think so)
Heottwen kkum beoryeo (I don't think so)
Dogeul baetge haji ma (I don't think so)
Neon nal dashin mot gajeo (I don't think so)
Shut up and go away
Thousand nights jigyeopdorok malhaesseo
Jjotgo jjonneun angmong ijen kkeunnaelkke
Buri kkeojin Exit light
Ije geuman kkeojeo jullae naegeseo
Jigyeoweo
Ha! geumanhae dweo
Nae gwissoge ssodadaeneun sori I'mma let it blow
Ogameun geugeoseuro ssolligo gonduseogo
Deureoon neoneun jemeottaero hwijeoeo
Hannuneul tteun chaero jamdeulmyeon
Sori eopshi seumyeodeuneun The phantom
I'm so sick and tired of it
Buri kyeojimyeon niga sarajeo itgil
Nal wihandago? (I don't think so)
Mweonde naege pagodeureo (I don't think so)
Gipge seumyeodeureo (I don't think so)
Hollanseureoweo (I don't think so)
Take whatever (I don't think so)
Boijido mara (I don't think so)
Neon nal dashin mot gajeo (I don't think so)
Jipchakaji jom ma
Thousand nights jigyeopdorok malhaesseo
Jjotgo jjonneun angmong ijen kkeunnaelkke
Buri kkeojin Exit light
Ije geuman kkeojeo jullae naegeseo
Blacken my heart,
Creepin' dark night,
Stainin' my soul
Jamdeun deut nuneul tteumyeon geochin soreumgwa
Seonmyeonghan geugeose heunjeokkwa
Jen eomneun Names on the ground
Bulleonae chumeul chweo Tonight
Say it what you like
Geurae neowa haengbokaesseotteon
Shigandeureul ara
Ijen kkeunnaeya handaneun geol
Forget everything yeah
Nal andago? (I don't think so)
Mweonde naege pagodeureo (I don't think so)
Neon nae nuneul garyeo (I don't think so)
Jinshildeureul deopeo (I don't think so)
Heottwen kkum beoryeo (I don't think so)
Dogeul baetge haji ma (I don't think so)
Neon nal dashin mot gajeo (I don't think so)
Shut up and go away
Thousand nights jigyeopdorok malhaesseo
Jjotgo jjonneun angmong ijen kkeunnaelkke
Buri kkeojin Exit light
Ije geuman kkeojeo jullae naegeseo (Yeah yeah)
One night eodum soge boin geon
Nareul jjotteon gimyohaetteon geurimja
Buri kyeojin Exit light
Geoul soge nareul bogo inneun na
Naegeseo sarajeo
Kkeojeo (Whoa whoa)
Naegeseo sarajeo
[Korean:]
제발 이제 그만
밤이 눈을 멀게 끔 하니
넌 또 몰래 숨어들었지
잠든 귓가 쓱 핥다 쳐다보다
할퀴곤 웃어대
끝도 없이 속삭이는 목소리
Oh you're the bad dream kill
나를 홀려 자꾸 불러
너 있는 곳 그래 네게 오라고
날 안다고? (I don't think so)
뭔데 내게 파고들어 (I don't think so)
넌 내 눈을 가려 (I don't think so)
진실들을 덮어 (I don't think so)
헛된 꿈 버려 (I don't think so)
독을 뱉게 하지 마 (I don't think so)
넌 날 다신 못 가져 (I don't think so)
Shut up and go away
Thousand nights 지겹도록 말했어
쫓고 쫓는 악몽 이젠 끝낼게
불이 꺼진 Exit light
이제 그만 꺼져 줄래 내게서
지겨워
Ha! 그만해 둬
내 귓속에 쏟아대는 소리 I'mma let it blow
오감은 그것으로 쏠리고 곤두서고
들어온 너는 제멋대로 휘저어
한눈을 뜬 채로 잠들면
소리 없이 스며드는 The phantom
I'm so sick and tired of it
불이 켜지면 니가 사라져 있길
날 위한다고? (I don't think so)
뭔데 내게 파고들어 (I don't think so)
깊게 스며들어 (I don't think so)
혼란스러워 (I don't think so)
Take whatever (I don't think so)
보이지도 마라 (I don't think so)
넌 날 다신 못 가져 (I don't think so)
집착하지 좀 마
Thousand nights 지겹도록 말했어
쫓고 쫓는 악몽 이젠 끝낼게
불이 꺼진 Exit light
이제 그만 꺼져 줄래 내게서
Blacken my heart,
Creepin' dark night,
Stainin' my soul
잠든 듯 눈을 뜨면 거친 소름과
선명한 그것의 흔적과
주인 없는 Names on the ground
불러내 춤을 춰 Tonight
Say it what you like
그래 너와 행복했었던
시간들을 알아
이젠 끝내야 한다는 걸
Forget everything yeah
날 안다고? (I don't think so)
뭔데 내게 파고들어 (I don't think so)
넌 내 눈을 가려 (I don't think so)
진실들을 덮어 (I don't think so)
헛된 꿈 버려 (I don't think so)
독을 뱉게 하지 마 (I don't think so)
넌 날 다신 못 가져 (I don't think so)
Shut up and go away
Thousand nights 지겹도록 말했어
쫓고 쫓는 악몽 이젠 끝낼게
불이 꺼진 Exit light
이제 그만 꺼져 줄래 내게서 (Yeah yeah)
One night 어둠 속에 보인 건
나를 쫓던 기묘했던 그림자
불이 켜진 Exit light
거울 속의 나를 보고 있는 나
내게서 사라져
꺼져 (Whoa whoa)
내게서 사라져
[English translation:]
Please stop it now
As the night makes me blind
You snuck in again
You lick around my ears while I'm asleep, stare,
Then you scratch and laugh
Your voice whispers endlessly
Oh you're the bad dream kill
You keep possessing and calling me
To come to where you are, yes to come to you
You say you know me? (I don't think so)
Who are you to snuggle in (I don't think so)
You cover my eyes (I don't think so)
You cover up the truths (I don't think so)
Let go of the empty dreams (I don't think so)
Don't make me spit out the poison (I don't think so)
You'll never have me again (I don't think so)
Shut up and go away
Thousand nights, I repeated so many times
A vicious cycle of nightmares I'll end it now
The turned-off exit light
Get away from me now
I'm sick of it
Ha! It's enough
All the gibberish on my ear Imma let it blow
My five senses are focused on it, on edge
You come in and stir it up recklessly
When I fall asleep with one eye open
You permeate without a sound, the phantom
I'm so sick and tired of it
When the light turns on, I hope you're gone
You say it's for me? (I don't think so)
Who are you to snuggle in (I don't think so)
Permeating deeply (I don't think so)
I'm confused (I don't think so)
Take whatever (I don't think so)
Don't even be seen (I don't think so)
You'll never have me again (I don't think so)
Stop your obsession
Thousand nights, I repeated so many times
A vicious cycle of nightmares I'll end it now
The turned-off exit light
Get away from me now
Blacken my heart,
Creepin' dark night,
Stainin' my soul
When I open my eyes like yet I'm still asleep,
The sudden goosebumps and its clear traces,
And the names on the ground that are owned by no one
Call out, dance tonight
Say it what you like
The times we were
Happy together, I know
I have to end them now
Forget everything yeah
You say you know me? (I don't think so)
Who are you to snuggle in (I don't think so)
You cover my eyes (I don't think so)
You cover up the truths (I don't think so)
Let go of the empty dreams (I don't think so)
Don't make me spit out the poison (I don't think so)
You'll never have me again (I don't think so)
Shut up and go away
Thousand nights, I repeated so many times
A vicious cycle of nightmares I'll end it now
The turned-off exit light
Get away from me now
One night what I saw in the darkness
Was the strange shadow that chased me after
The turned-on exit light
It's me looking at myself in the mirror
Get away from me
Disappear
Get away from me