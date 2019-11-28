"Obsession"

[Romanized:]

Jebal ije geuman

Bami nuneul meolge kkeum hani

Neon tto mollae sumeodeureotji

Jamdeun gwitga sseuk haltda cheodaboda

Hakwigon useodae

Kkeutto eopshi soksagineun moksori

Oh you're the bad dream kill

Nareul hollyeo jakku bulleo

Neo inneun got geurae nege orago

Nal andago? (I don't think so)

Mweonde naege pagodeureo (I don't think so)

Neon nae nuneul garyeo (I don't think so)

Jinshildeureul deopeo (I don't think so)

Heottwen kkum beoryeo (I don't think so)

Dogeul baetge haji ma (I don't think so)

Neon nal dashin mot gajeo (I don't think so)

Shut up and go away

Thousand nights jigyeopdorok malhaesseo

Jjotgo jjonneun angmong ijen kkeunnaelkke

Buri kkeojin Exit light

Ije geuman kkeojeo jullae naegeseo

Jigyeoweo

Ha! geumanhae dweo

Nae gwissoge ssodadaeneun sori I'mma let it blow

Ogameun geugeoseuro ssolligo gonduseogo

Deureoon neoneun jemeottaero hwijeoeo

Hannuneul tteun chaero jamdeulmyeon

Sori eopshi seumyeodeuneun The phantom

I'm so sick and tired of it

Buri kyeojimyeon niga sarajeo itgil

Nal wihandago? (I don't think so)

Mweonde naege pagodeureo (I don't think so)

Gipge seumyeodeureo (I don't think so)

Hollanseureoweo (I don't think so)

Take whatever (I don't think so)

Boijido mara (I don't think so)

Neon nal dashin mot gajeo (I don't think so)

Jipchakaji jom ma

Thousand nights jigyeopdorok malhaesseo

Jjotgo jjonneun angmong ijen kkeunnaelkke

Buri kkeojin Exit light

Ije geuman kkeojeo jullae naegeseo

Blacken my heart,

Creepin' dark night,

Stainin' my soul

Jamdeun deut nuneul tteumyeon geochin soreumgwa

Seonmyeonghan geugeose heunjeokkwa

Jen eomneun Names on the ground

Bulleonae chumeul chweo Tonight

Say it what you like

Geurae neowa haengbokaesseotteon

Shigandeureul ara

Ijen kkeunnaeya handaneun geol

Forget everything yeah

Nal andago? (I don't think so)

Mweonde naege pagodeureo (I don't think so)

Neon nae nuneul garyeo (I don't think so)

Jinshildeureul deopeo (I don't think so)

Heottwen kkum beoryeo (I don't think so)

Dogeul baetge haji ma (I don't think so)

Neon nal dashin mot gajeo (I don't think so)

Shut up and go away

Thousand nights jigyeopdorok malhaesseo

Jjotgo jjonneun angmong ijen kkeunnaelkke

Buri kkeojin Exit light

Ije geuman kkeojeo jullae naegeseo (Yeah yeah)

One night eodum soge boin geon

Nareul jjotteon gimyohaetteon geurimja

Buri kyeojin Exit light

Geoul soge nareul bogo inneun na

Naegeseo sarajeo

Kkeojeo (Whoa whoa)

Naegeseo sarajeo

[Korean:]

제발 이제 그만

밤이 눈을 멀게 끔 하니

넌 또 몰래 숨어들었지

잠든 귓가 쓱 핥다 쳐다보다

할퀴곤 웃어대

끝도 없이 속삭이는 목소리

Oh you're the bad dream kill

나를 홀려 자꾸 불러

너 있는 곳 그래 네게 오라고

날 안다고? (I don't think so)

뭔데 내게 파고들어 (I don't think so)

넌 내 눈을 가려 (I don't think so)

진실들을 덮어 (I don't think so)

헛된 꿈 버려 (I don't think so)

독을 뱉게 하지 마 (I don't think so)

넌 날 다신 못 가져 (I don't think so)

Shut up and go away

Thousand nights 지겹도록 말했어

쫓고 쫓는 악몽 이젠 끝낼게

불이 꺼진 Exit light

이제 그만 꺼져 줄래 내게서

지겨워

Ha! 그만해 둬

내 귓속에 쏟아대는 소리 I'mma let it blow

오감은 그것으로 쏠리고 곤두서고

들어온 너는 제멋대로 휘저어

한눈을 뜬 채로 잠들면

소리 없이 스며드는 The phantom

I'm so sick and tired of it

불이 켜지면 니가 사라져 있길

날 위한다고? (I don't think so)

뭔데 내게 파고들어 (I don't think so)

깊게 스며들어 (I don't think so)

혼란스러워 (I don't think so)

Take whatever (I don't think so)

보이지도 마라 (I don't think so)

넌 날 다신 못 가져 (I don't think so)

집착하지 좀 마

Thousand nights 지겹도록 말했어

쫓고 쫓는 악몽 이젠 끝낼게

불이 꺼진 Exit light

이제 그만 꺼져 줄래 내게서

Blacken my heart,

Creepin' dark night,

Stainin' my soul

잠든 듯 눈을 뜨면 거친 소름과

선명한 그것의 흔적과

주인 없는 Names on the ground

불러내 춤을 춰 Tonight

Say it what you like

그래 너와 행복했었던

시간들을 알아

이젠 끝내야 한다는 걸

Forget everything yeah

날 안다고? (I don't think so)

뭔데 내게 파고들어 (I don't think so)

넌 내 눈을 가려 (I don't think so)

진실들을 덮어 (I don't think so)

헛된 꿈 버려 (I don't think so)

독을 뱉게 하지 마 (I don't think so)

넌 날 다신 못 가져 (I don't think so)

Shut up and go away

Thousand nights 지겹도록 말했어

쫓고 쫓는 악몽 이젠 끝낼게

불이 꺼진 Exit light

이제 그만 꺼져 줄래 내게서 (Yeah yeah)

One night 어둠 속에 보인 건

나를 쫓던 기묘했던 그림자

불이 켜진 Exit light

거울 속의 나를 보고 있는 나

내게서 사라져

꺼져 (Whoa whoa)

내게서 사라져

[English translation:]

Please stop it now

As the night makes me blind

You snuck in again

You lick around my ears while I'm asleep, stare,

Then you scratch and laugh

Your voice whispers endlessly

Oh you're the bad dream kill

You keep possessing and calling me

To come to where you are, yes to come to you

You say you know me? (I don't think so)

Who are you to snuggle in (I don't think so)

You cover my eyes (I don't think so)

You cover up the truths (I don't think so)

Let go of the empty dreams (I don't think so)

Don't make me spit out the poison (I don't think so)

You'll never have me again (I don't think so)

Shut up and go away

Thousand nights, I repeated so many times

A vicious cycle of nightmares I'll end it now

The turned-off exit light

Get away from me now

I'm sick of it

Ha! It's enough

All the gibberish on my ear Imma let it blow

My five senses are focused on it, on edge

You come in and stir it up recklessly

When I fall asleep with one eye open

You permeate without a sound, the phantom

I'm so sick and tired of it

When the light turns on, I hope you're gone

You say it's for me? (I don't think so)

Who are you to snuggle in (I don't think so)

Permeating deeply (I don't think so)

I'm confused (I don't think so)

Take whatever (I don't think so)

Don't even be seen (I don't think so)

You'll never have me again (I don't think so)

Stop your obsession

Thousand nights, I repeated so many times

A vicious cycle of nightmares I'll end it now

The turned-off exit light

Get away from me now

Blacken my heart,

Creepin' dark night,

Stainin' my soul

When I open my eyes like yet I'm still asleep,

The sudden goosebumps and its clear traces,

And the names on the ground that are owned by no one

Call out, dance tonight

Say it what you like

The times we were

Happy together, I know

I have to end them now

Forget everything yeah

You say you know me? (I don't think so)

Who are you to snuggle in (I don't think so)

You cover my eyes (I don't think so)

You cover up the truths (I don't think so)

Let go of the empty dreams (I don't think so)

Don't make me spit out the poison (I don't think so)

You'll never have me again (I don't think so)

Shut up and go away

Thousand nights, I repeated so many times

A vicious cycle of nightmares I'll end it now

The turned-off exit light

Get away from me now

One night what I saw in the darkness

Was the strange shadow that chased me after

The turned-on exit light

It's me looking at myself in the mirror

Get away from me

Disappear

Get away from me