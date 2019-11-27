[Intro]
Caliente
Cali Caliente
Caliente
[Verse 1]
I think about you everyday and night
Even though I try to erase you out
Stuck around you and I held you tight
Should I let this go?
It's everything all I think about
Everything night I break down and cry
All alone like in a desert route
This love can;t stay this way
[Pre-Chorus]
Boy I can love to do that better now
I Feel like you would
But right my heart until my mouth
That what strike me baby that's a long shot
I really hope for change you
[Chorus]
Cali Caliente
Cali Caliente
Caliente
Why you make feel like this you
Take my heart burn it up
Can I take the blow?
We can't make it back
-ente oooh
Caliente oooh
[Verse 2]
I think about us when I see the night
Even though know you're not always right
Stuck around you and it kill my light
Can't let you go
[Pre-Chorus]
Save me, touch me, hold me, love me
Shoot me away like you would
Crush me, twist me, snap me
Break me never though you could
But why you struggling?
Baby it was along shoot
I know you never change no
[Chorus]
Cali Caliente
Cali Caliente
Caliente
Why you make feel like this you
Take my heart burn it up
Can I take the blow?
We can't make it back
-ente oooh
Caliente oooh
[Bridge]
You ignore that fire
That simply can ignore
Blinding all my senses
Wake me up
Dreaming about the day you used to
Gently say me name
That I give away for you
[Chorus]
Cali Caliente
Cali Caliente
Caliente
Why you make feel like this you
Take my heart burn it up
Can I take the blow?
We can't make it back
-ente oooh
Caliente oooh
[Outro]
Para-ra-pam pam para-ra-pam
Para-ra-pam pam para-ra-pam
Caliente