[Intro]

Caliente

Cali Caliente

Caliente

[Verse 1]

I think about you everyday and night

Even though I try to erase you out

Stuck around you and I held you tight

Should I let this go?

It's everything all I think about

Everything night I break down and cry

All alone like in a desert route

This love can;t stay this way

[Pre-Chorus]

Boy I can love to do that better now

I Feel like you would

But right my heart until my mouth

That what strike me baby that's a long shot

I really hope for change you

[Chorus]

Cali Caliente

Cali Caliente

Caliente

Why you make feel like this you

Take my heart burn it up

Can I take the blow?

We can't make it back

-ente oooh

Caliente oooh

[Verse 2]

I think about us when I see the night

Even though know you're not always right

Stuck around you and it kill my light

Can't let you go

[Pre-Chorus]

Save me, touch me, hold me, love me

Shoot me away like you would

Crush me, twist me, snap me

Break me never though you could

But why you struggling?

Baby it was along shoot

I know you never change no

[Chorus]

Cali Caliente

Cali Caliente

Caliente

Why you make feel like this you

Take my heart burn it up

Can I take the blow?

We can't make it back

-ente oooh

Caliente oooh

[Bridge]

You ignore that fire

That simply can ignore

Blinding all my senses

Wake me up

Dreaming about the day you used to

Gently say me name

That I give away for you

[Chorus]

Cali Caliente

Cali Caliente

Caliente

Why you make feel like this you

Take my heart burn it up

Can I take the blow?

We can't make it back

-ente oooh

Caliente oooh

[Outro]

Para-ra-pam pam para-ra-pam

Para-ra-pam pam para-ra-pam

Caliente

Diproduseri oleh Ollipop, Cinta Laura Kiehl meriis lagu teranyarnya berjudul Caliente. Lagu ini disusun oleh Cinta Laura sendiri bersama Moa Carlebecker. Dalam Bahasa Spanyol, Caliente berarti panas. Lagu ini memang menggambarkan satu hubungan yang panas, hot. Istimewanya, ini lagu pertamanya yang dia tulis. Dia gembira bisa menulis lagu yang dibuatnya tak kurang dari sejam saat di Swedia.