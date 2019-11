[Verse 1]

Betcha I can make you love me long time

Watch the way I switch it drop it one time

Baby feed up with my energy

Let me lead you to your destiny, directly

I know you like it when I swing it like that

When I roll it back and forth like that

Baby I can see you into me

Take it in up be your fantasy

[Chorus]

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nana baby I love you

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nana baby I love you

[Verse 2]

Keep it dreaming, make it steamy like that

I know you really wanna see me like that

But you didn't think I drop it that one

Got that uh, make you want some more

And making touch we worth it

And we can work it all night

I wanna get you closer

Baby we can get it on till the sunrise

[Chorus]

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nana baby I love you

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nana baby I love you

[Bridge]

You've been just what I'm missing

Oh, it's been a long time looking

Don't wake me cuz baby I'm dreaming

Everytime you walking by

I said I almost lose my mind

Oh, I think I love you boy

Baby I do

[Chorus]

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nana baby I love you

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nana baby I love you

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nana baby I love you

[Outro]

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nanana na na na nanananana

Nana baby I love you