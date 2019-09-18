nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Just Missing You Emma Heesters

Edi Hardian , Jurnalis · Rabu 18 September 2019 12:35 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2019 09 18 205 2106297 lirik-lagu-just-missing-you-emma-heesters-LoSmxU8KgL.jpg Emma Heesters (Foto: Youtube Andmesh Kamaleng)
A A A
0 Komentar

JAKARTA - Penyanyi jebolan Rising Star Indonesia Andmesh Kamaleng sukses membuat lagu Hanya Rindu mendapat apresiasi dari penyanyi luar negeri Emma Heesters.

Emma lantas mendaur ulang lagu Andmesh bertajuk Hanya Rindu dengan bahasa Inggris. Lagu tersebut kini berjudul Just Missing You.

 Andmesh

Baca Juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hanya Rindu, Andmesh Kamaleng

Belum lama tayang, tepatnya tanggal 6 September 2019, kini video Andmesh dengan versi English sudah ditonton lebih dari 5 Juta kali di situs Youtube.

Bagaimana lagu Andmesh dinyanyikan oleh Emma Heesters?

Baca Juga: Kisah Pedih di Balik Lagu Hanya Rindu Ciptaan Andmesh Kamaleng

Berikut lirik lagu Hanya Rindu dari Andmesh Kamaleng yang di cover oleh Emma Heesters berjudul Just Missing You:

 
 

When I am by myself

looking at photos and videos

that we took

i’ve been keeping them for so long

 

and with my broken heart

I see all the pictures of myself

living life with-out you just feels so wrong

 

I want you to be here with me

I know it sounds crazy

I miss your laugh and

I miss everything

we used to be

 

And even if it is just for a while

Then God please give us the time

I can’t deal with the reality

there’s nothing left that i can do

cause my heart is just missing you

 

I tried everything

every way i could forget you

just so I can live my life without you

ohhhh

 

nothing is the same

It's hard for me

to erase all of the memories I have with you

 

I want you to be here with me

I know it sounds crazy

I miss your laugh and

I miss everything

we used to be

 

And even if it is just for a while

Then God please give us the time

I can’t deal with the reality

there’s nothing left that i can do

cause my heart is just missing you

ohhohhh

just missing you

ohhhohhh

 

I want you to be here with me

I know it sounds crazy

I miss your laugh and

I miss everything

we used to be

 

And even if it is just for a while

Then God please give us the time

I can’t deal with the reality

there’s nothing left that i can do-o

ohhhhhhh I can’t deal with the reality

there’s nothing left that i can do

 

cause my heart is just missing you

ohohoh

cause my heart is just missing you

mmm

 

It’s your smile that I miss from you.

1
3
BERITA FOTO
+ 8

Andmesh Kamaleng Bawakan Hanya Rindu di Chillout Okezone

Andmesh Kamaleng berbincang bersama host Dennis pada acara Chillout di Kantor Redaksi Okezone, Jakarta, Senin 13 Mei 2019.

Berita Terkait

Andmesh

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Lirik Lagu Don't Call Me Angel

Lirik Lagu Don't Call Me Angel

Sukses di Youtube, Feby Putri Hadirkan Single Perdana

Sukses di Youtube, Feby Putri Hadirkan Single Perdana

Sukses di Live Streaming, Riri Muha Hadirkan Lagu Bukan Cinta Sejati

Sukses di Live Streaming, Riri Muha Hadirkan Lagu Bukan Cinta Sejati

Serunya Gita Gutawa dan Vadi Akbar Konser di Kastil Burg Welterode Jerman

Serunya Gita Gutawa dan Vadi Akbar Konser di Kastil Burg Welterode Jerman

Sukses Jadi Penyanyi, Cita Citata Siap Jadi Produser

Sukses Jadi Penyanyi, Cita Citata Siap Jadi Produser

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini