Emma lantas mendaur ulang lagu Andmesh bertajuk Hanya Rindu dengan bahasa Inggris. Lagu tersebut kini berjudul Just Missing You.
Belum lama tayang, tepatnya tanggal 6 September 2019, kini video Andmesh dengan versi English sudah ditonton lebih dari 5 Juta kali di situs Youtube.
Bagaimana lagu Andmesh dinyanyikan oleh Emma Heesters?
Berikut lirik lagu Hanya Rindu dari Andmesh Kamaleng yang di cover oleh Emma Heesters berjudul Just Missing You:
When I am by myself
looking at photos and videos
that we took
i’ve been keeping them for so long
and with my broken heart
I see all the pictures of myself
living life with-out you just feels so wrong
I want you to be here with me
I know it sounds crazy
I miss your laugh and
I miss everything
we used to be
And even if it is just for a while
Then God please give us the time
I can’t deal with the reality
there’s nothing left that i can do
cause my heart is just missing you
I tried everything
every way i could forget you
just so I can live my life without you
ohhhh
nothing is the same
It's hard for me
to erase all of the memories I have with you
I want you to be here with me
I know it sounds crazy
I miss your laugh and
I miss everything
we used to be
And even if it is just for a while
Then God please give us the time
I can’t deal with the reality
there’s nothing left that i can do
cause my heart is just missing you
ohhohhh
just missing you
ohhhohhh
I want you to be here with me
I know it sounds crazy
I miss your laugh and
I miss everything
we used to be
And even if it is just for a while
Then God please give us the time
I can’t deal with the reality
there’s nothing left that i can do-o
ohhhhhhh I can’t deal with the reality
there’s nothing left that i can do
cause my heart is just missing you
ohohoh
cause my heart is just missing you
mmm
It’s your smile that I miss from you.