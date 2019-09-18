JAKARTA - Penyanyi jebolan Rising Star Indonesia Andmesh Kamaleng sukses membuat lagu Hanya Rindu mendapat apresiasi dari penyanyi luar negeri Emma Heesters.

Emma lantas mendaur ulang lagu Andmesh bertajuk Hanya Rindu dengan bahasa Inggris. Lagu tersebut kini berjudul Just Missing You.

Baca Juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hanya Rindu, Andmesh Kamaleng

Belum lama tayang, tepatnya tanggal 6 September 2019, kini video Andmesh dengan versi English sudah ditonton lebih dari 5 Juta kali di situs Youtube.

Bagaimana lagu Andmesh dinyanyikan oleh Emma Heesters?

Baca Juga: Kisah Pedih di Balik Lagu Hanya Rindu Ciptaan Andmesh Kamaleng

Berikut lirik lagu Hanya Rindu dari Andmesh Kamaleng yang di cover oleh Emma Heesters berjudul Just Missing You:





When I am by myself

looking at photos and videos

that we took

i’ve been keeping them for so long

and with my broken heart

I see all the pictures of myself

living life with-out you just feels so wrong

I want you to be here with me

I know it sounds crazy

I miss your laugh and

I miss everything

we used to be

And even if it is just for a while

Then God please give us the time

I can’t deal with the reality

there’s nothing left that i can do

cause my heart is just missing you

I tried everything

every way i could forget you

just so I can live my life without you

ohhhh

nothing is the same

It's hard for me

to erase all of the memories I have with you

I want you to be here with me

I know it sounds crazy

I miss your laugh and

I miss everything

we used to be

And even if it is just for a while

Then God please give us the time

I can’t deal with the reality

there’s nothing left that i can do

cause my heart is just missing you

ohhohhh

just missing you

ohhhohhh

I want you to be here with me

I know it sounds crazy

I miss your laugh and

I miss everything

we used to be

And even if it is just for a while

Then God please give us the time

I can’t deal with the reality

there’s nothing left that i can do-o

ohhhhhhh I can’t deal with the reality

there’s nothing left that i can do

cause my heart is just missing you

ohohoh

cause my heart is just missing you

mmm

It’s your smile that I miss from you.