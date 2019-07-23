JAKARTA – Film live action The Lion Kingtelah tayang di layar lebar. Semenjak tayang, The Lion King telah mendulang pemasukan USD185 Juta (Rp2,5 Triliun)di Amerika dengan total pendapatan keseluruhan sebesar USD 531 Juta (Rp7,4 Triliun).
The Lion King 2019ini masih mengandalkan cerita yang tak jauh berbeda dari pendahulunya. Simba menjalani perjalanan untuk merengkuh posisi raja para hewan. Live action ini begitu memanjakan mata. Sutradara John Favreau memberikan gambar berkualitas membuat pengalaman penonton tak terlupakan.
Di luar cerita dan gambar, soundtrack The Lion King menjadi salah satu daya tarik yang tak boleh dipandang sebelah mata. Soundtrack keluaran film Disney memang kerap menghadirkan magis dan membuat pendengar merasa terhipnotis.
Sebanyak 19 lagu dihadirkan Disney untuk menjadi soundtrack The Lion King, yakni Circle of Life/Nants' Ingonyama, Life's Not Fair, Rafiki's Fireflies, I Just Can't Wait to Be King, Elephant Graveyard, Be Prepared, Stampede, Scar Takes the Throne, Hakuna Matata, Simba Is Alive!, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Reflections of Mufasa, Spirit, Battle for Pride Rock, Remember / King of Pride Rock / Circle of Life (Finale), Never Too Late, He Lives in You dan Mbube.
Dari sekian banyak lagu tersebut ada beberapa lagu yang menjadi hits dan fenomenal. Lagu itu kerap dinyayikan dan tak lekang waktu, salah satunya The Lion Sleeps Tonight. Lagu yang ditulis oleh Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, George David Weiss dan Solomon Linda selalu mempunyai tempat di pendengar usik karena nada yang merdu dan lirik yang unik.
Berikut lirik dan chord dari The Lion Sleeps Tonight dari The Lion King.
GCGD
Ee-e-e-um-um-a-weh
GCGD
Ee-e-e-um-um-a-weh
GC
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GD
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GC
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GD
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GC
in the jungle the mighty jungle
GD
the lion sleeps tonight
GC
in the jungle the quiet jungle
GD
the lion sleeps tonight
GC
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GD
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GC
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GD
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GC
near the village the peaceful village
GD
the lion sleeps tonight
GC
near the village the quiet village
GD
the lion sleeps tonight
GC
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GD
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GC
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GD
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GC
hush my darling dont fear my darling
GD
the lion sleeps tonight
GC
hush my darling dont fear my darling
GD
the lion sleeps tonight
GC
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GD
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GC
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh
GD
Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh