JAKARTA – Film live action The Lion King telah tayang di layar lebar. Semenjak tayang, The Lion King telah mendulang pemasukan USD185 Juta (Rp2,5 Triliun)di Amerika dengan total pendapatan keseluruhan sebesar USD 531 Juta (Rp7,4 Triliun).

The Lion King 2019 ini masih mengandalkan cerita yang tak jauh berbeda dari pendahulunya. Simba menjalani perjalanan untuk merengkuh posisi raja para hewan. Live action ini begitu memanjakan mata. Sutradara John Favreau memberikan gambar berkualitas membuat pengalaman penonton tak terlupakan.

Di luar cerita dan gambar, soundtrack The Lion King menjadi salah satu daya tarik yang tak boleh dipandang sebelah mata. Soundtrack keluaran film Disney memang kerap menghadirkan magis dan membuat pendengar merasa terhipnotis.

Sebanyak 19 lagu dihadirkan Disney untuk menjadi soundtrack The Lion King, yakni Circle of Life/Nants' Ingonyama, Life's Not Fair, Rafiki's Fireflies, I Just Can't Wait to Be King, Elephant Graveyard, Be Prepared, Stampede, Scar Takes the Throne, Hakuna Matata, Simba Is Alive!, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Reflections of Mufasa, Spirit, Battle for Pride Rock, Remember / King of Pride Rock / Circle of Life (Finale), Never Too Late, He Lives in You dan Mbube.

Dari sekian banyak lagu tersebut ada beberapa lagu yang menjadi hits dan fenomenal. Lagu itu kerap dinyayikan dan tak lekang waktu, salah satunya The Lion Sleeps Tonight. Lagu yang ditulis oleh Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, George David Weiss dan Solomon Linda selalu mempunyai tempat di pendengar usik karena nada yang merdu dan lirik yang unik. Berikut lirik dan chord dari The Lion Sleeps Tonight dari The Lion King. G C G D Ee-e-e-um-um-a-weh G C G D Ee-e-e-um-um-a-weh G C Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G D Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G C Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G D Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G C in the jungle the mighty jungle G D the lion sleeps tonight G C in the jungle the quiet jungle G D the lion sleeps tonight G C Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G D Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G C Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G D Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G C near the village the peaceful village G D the lion sleeps tonight G C near the village the quiet village G D the lion sleeps tonight G C Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G D Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G C Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G D Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G C hush my darling dont fear my darling G D the lion sleeps tonight G C hush my darling dont fear my darling G D the lion sleeps tonight G C Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G D Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G C Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh G D Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh Wimoweh