LOS ANGELES - Selesai sudah gelaran ajang penghargaan tahunan Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) 2019. Bertempat di MGM Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Billboard Music Awards dihelat pada Rabu (1/5/2019) malam waktu setempat atau Kamis (2/5/2019) pagi WIB.

Kelly Clarkson dipercaya untuk menjadi host Billboard Music Awards 2019. Cardi B datang dengan status sebagai pemegang nominasi terbanyak. Ibu satu anak ini diominasikan di 18 kategori dengan total 21 nominasi.

Meski paling banyak dinominasikan, namun bukan Cardi B lah yang membawa pulang trofi terbanyak. Penyanyi yang dinobatkan sebagai pemenang terbanyak Billboard Music Awards tahun ini adalah Drake.

Teman dekat Rihanna itu total membawa pulang 12 trofi. Dengan ini, Drake total memiliki 27 piala Billboard Music Awards dan tercatat sebagai musisi yang paling banyak memenangkan BBMA sepanjang sejarah.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2019 dikutip dari Billboard:

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Ariana Grande

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Juice WRLD

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist: Drake

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Radio Songs Artist: Drake

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Touring Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist: Ella Mai

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Ella Mai

Top R&B Tour: Beyonce & Jay Z

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Rop Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Beyonce & Jay Z

Top Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake - 'Scorpion'

Top Soundtrack: 'The Greatest Showman'

Top R&B Album: XXXTentacion - '17'

Top Rap Album: Drake - 'Scorpion'

Top Rock Album: Panic At The Disco - 'Pray For The Wicked'

Top Dance/Electronic Album: The Chainsmokers - 'Sick Boy'

Top Hot 100 Song: Maroon 5 feat Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'

Top Streaming Song (Audio): Travis Scott - 'SICKO MODE'

Top Streaming Song (Video): Drake - 'In My Feelings'

Top Selling Song: Maroon 5 feat Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'

Top Radio Song: Maroon 5 feat Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'

Top Collaboration: Maroon 5 feat Cardi B - 'Girls Like You'

Top R&B Song: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - 'I Like It'

Top Rock Song: Panic At The Disco - 'High Hopes'

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - 'The Middle'

