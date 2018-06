~ When God answer my prayer and give me the man of my dream at His own time ~ . He’s that kind of man who set his goals high and working so hard to achieve it. Been with him since day one when he built his own company and I am a very proud wifey to see where he is right now & for what he has accomplished in the last four years. Dulu suka complain dan tanya ke James, kenapa sih harus kerja sampai 12 - 15 jam sehari and why you always work on the weekend too? Then he gave me a straight answer...If I worked triple harder then anyone else, I can get to where I want faster. Then I can retire sooner and spend time with you and do whatever we want to do. Isn’t it the sweetest answer? He’s very romantic in his own way, some guys show it with roses and romantic words, my man show it with real action. And I’m thankful for that....Go chase your dream higher sayang. I’ll be supporting you 1000% . Pic by @venemapictures

