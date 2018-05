I just hit the motherhood jackpot when my 7yo boy wrote me this love letter with the most amazing words to say. "I want to stay together forever,I want to make you extra extra happy.. and I love you bigger than the universe" ♥️♥️♥️ you know what they say about a boy who treats their mom well? He will grow up to be a fine gentleman and that he's a keeper ♥️♥️ I am raising a very fine kind hearted little man ♥️♥️♥️ Juno, I love you bigger than the universe too #jackpot #highlightofmylife #bestmommymoment #motherandson #unconditionallove #loveletter

A post shared by Shanty Paredes (@shantyparedes) on May 2, 2018 at 10:50pm PDT