A few days ago, my friend told me to watch a fun music video called "Telur Dadar", a song made my the indonesian kid @sagaomarnagata (att: @duniamanji ). His song is very cool! And just like me, he chose to make a song a bout food, so I decided to make a cover version to tribute his great work! Keep on making music Saga, and remember to do it in your own pace, you're still very young 😉 . . . #telurdadarsaga #telurdadar #savelaguanak #savelaguanakindonesia #kvitland

A post shared by Audun Kvitland Røstad (@kvitlandmusicofficial) on May 2, 2018 at 3:52pm PDT