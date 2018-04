I'm very happy to announce that my new single feat. @_monicakarina are available to stream and share at @jooxid click link on my bio to listen to Money Honey (Count Me In)!! . . . . . . . #moneyhoney #countmein #diphabarus #monicakarina #jooxid #spreadGOODvibes #ponyourtone #junirecords

A post shared by Dipha Barus (@diphabarus) on Apr 4, 2018 at 7:23am PDT