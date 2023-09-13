 Diborong Taylor Swift, Berikut Daftar Pemenang MTV VMA 2023

LOS ANGELES - MTV Video Music Awards 2023 ke-40 sukses diselenggarakan di Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey pada 12 September 2023. Taylor Swift datang sebagai bintang dengan memborong 9 Piala MTV VMA 2023.
Namun demikian, sejumlah kejutan juga hadir di berbagai kategori. Bintang Asia, juga turut ambil bagian dengan mendapatkan kategori prestisius. Berikut daftar lengkap MTV VMA 2023.
1. Video of The Year - Taylor Swift "Anti Hero"
2. Artist of The Year - Taylor Swift
3. Song of The Year - Taylor Swift "Anti Hero"
4. Best New Artist - Ice Spice "10K Project"