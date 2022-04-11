SEOUL - Baeksang Arts Awards ke-58 mengumumkan para nominator kategori televisi dan film, pada 11 April 2022. Nominasi dipilih berdasarkan jadwal tayang/rilis bioskop sepanjang 12 April 2021 hingga 31 Maret 2022.

Tahun ini, ada 60 ahli di industri hiburan yang terlibat dalam menentukan daftar nominator tersebut. Keterlibatan para ahli itu, lebih banyak 20 orang dibandingkan tahun lalu.

Berikut daftar nominasi lengkap Baeksang Arts Awards ke-58, dikutip dari Soompi, Senin (11/4/2022).

BEST DRAMA

1.D.P (Netflix)

2.Twenty Five, Twenty One (tvN)

3.Squid Game (Netflix)

4.The Red Sleeve (MBC)

5.Political Fever (wavve)

BEST VARIETY SHOW

1.Shooting Stars (SBS)

2.Single’s Inferno (Netflix)

3.Street Woman Fighter (Mnet)

4.You Quiz on the Block (tvN)

5.Exchange (TVING)

BEST EDUCATIONAL SHOW

1.Great Minds (EBS)

2.The Story of the Day Biting the Tail (SBS)

3.Documentary Insight National Team (KBS)

4.My Golden Kids (Channel A)

5. Kiss the Universe (KBS)

BEST ACTOR

1.Kim Nam Gil (Through the Darkness)

2.Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game)

3.Lee Junho (The Red Sleeve)

4.Im Siwan (Tracer)

5.Jung Hae In (D.P)

BEST ACTRESS

1.Kim Tae Ri (Twenty Five, Twenty One)

2.Kim Hye Soo (Juvenile Justice)

3.Park Eun Bin (The King’s Affection)

4.Lee Se Young (The Red Sleeve)

5.Han So Hee (My Name)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1.Lee Deok Hwa (The Red Sleeve)

2.Lee Hak Joo (Political Fever)

3.Lee Hyun Wook (Mine)

4.Cho Hyun Chul (D.P)

5.Heo Sung Tae (Squid Game)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1.Kang Mal Geum (Thirty Nine)

2.Kim Shin Rok (Hellbound)

3.Kim Joo Ryung (Squid Game)

4.Ok Ja Yeon (Mine)

5.Jang Hye Jin (The Red Sleeve)

BEST NEW ACTOR

1.Goo Kyo Hwan (D.P)

2.Shin Seung Ho (D.P)

3.Yoo In Soo (All of Us Are Dead)

4.Choi Hyun Wook (Twenty Five, Twenty One)

5.Tang Joon Sang (Racket Boys)

BEST NEW ACTRESS

1.Jung Ho Yeon (Squid Game)

2.Kim Hye Joon (Inspector Koo)

3.Lee Yeon (Juvenile Justice)

4.Cho Yi Hyun (All of Us Are Dead)

5.Lee Yoo Mi (All of Us Are Dead)

BEST MALE ENTERTAINER

1.Kim Gura

2.Moon Se Yoon

3.Lee Yong Jin

4.Key SHINee

5.Jo Se Ho

BEST FEMALE ENTERTAINER

1.Song Eun Yi

2.Lee Mijoo

3.Lee Eun Ji

4.Joo Hyun Young

5.Hong Jin Kyung

BEST FILM 1.The Miracle 2.Escape from Mogadishu 3.Sewing Sisters 4.Romance Without Love 5.King Maker BEST ACTOR 1.Kim Yun Seok (Escape from Mogadishu) 2.Sol Kyung Gu (King Maker) 3.Lee Sun Gyun (King Maker) 4.Jung Woo (Hot Blooded) 5.Choi Min Sik (In Our Prime) BEST ACTRESS 1.Go Doo Shim (Everglow) 2.Park So Dam (Special Delivery) 3.Lee Hye Young (In Front of Your Face) 4.Im Yoona (The Miracle) 5.Jeon Jong Seo (Romance Without Love) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 1.Goo Kyo Hwan (Escape from Mogadishu) 2.Park Yong Woo (Spiritwalker) 3.Sung Yoo Bin (Perhaps Love) 4.Jo Woo Jin (King Maker) 5.Heo Joon Ho (Escape from Mogadishu) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 1.Kim So Jin (Escape from Mogadishu) 2.Kim Jae Hwa (Escape from Mogadishu) 3.Shim Dal Gi (Snowball) 4.Oh Na Ra (Perhaps Love) 5.Lee Soo Kyung (The Miracle) BEST NEW ACTOR 1.Kim Dong Hwi (In Our Prime) 2.Kim Jae Bum (Hostage: Missing Celebrity) 3.Mu Jin Sung (Perhaps Love) 4.Lee Hong Nae (Hot Blooded) 5.Jung Jae Kwang (Not Out) BEST NEW ACTRESS 1.Gong Seung Yeon (Aloners) 2.Minah (Snowball) 3.Seohyun (Love and Leashes) 4.Lee Yo Mi (Young Adult Matters) 5.Choi Sung Eun (Ten Months) Rencananya, Baeksang Arts Awards akan tayang di JTBC pada 6 Mei 2022, pukul 19.45 KST (17.45 WIB).*