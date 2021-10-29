BTS Tembus 3 Nominasi American Music Awards 2021

Jum'at 29 Oktober 2021 02:05 WIB
BTS menembus tiga nominasi American Music Awards 2021.
SEOUL - Boy group BTS berhasil menembus tiga nominasi American Music Awards (AMA) 2021. Ajang awarding tersebut akan kembali digelar di Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, pada 21 November 2021, pukul 20.00 ET.

Tahun ini, untuk pertama kalinya, pelantun Permission to Dance tersebut dinominasikan sebagai Artist of the Year. Mereka akan bersaing dengan Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, dan The Weeknd dalam kategori tersebut. 

BTS tembus 3 nominasi American Music Awards 2021. (Foto: HYBE Labels)

Dua kategori lainnya adalah Favorite Pop Duo or Group dan Favorite Pop Song lewat lagu Butter. Untuk kategori terakhir, mereka harus bersaing dengan Doja Cat feat. SZA (Kiss Me More), Dua Lipa (Levitating), Olivia Rodrigo (Driver License), serta The Weeknd dan Ariana Grande (Save Your Tears). 

Mengutip Billboard, Jumat (29/10/2021), para nominator American Music Awards 2021 ditentukan berdasarkan streaming, penjualan album, penjualan lagu, dan pemutaran lagu di radio. Data itu dikumpulkan sepanjang 25 September 2020 hingga 23 September 2021.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi AMA 2021 seperti dikutip dari Billboard:

1.Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

2.Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks - Buss It

Maneskin - Beggin

Megan Thee Stallion - Body

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Popp Hunna - Adderall (Corvette Corvette)

3.New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

4.Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - DAKITI

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches

5.Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave The Door Open

Cardi B - Up

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

6.Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

7.Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

8.Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

9.Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande - ‘Positions’

Dua Lipa - ‘Future Nostalgia’

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘SOUR’

Taylor Swift - ‘Evermore’

The Kid LAROI - ‘F*CK LOVE’

10.Favorite Pop Song

BTS - Butter

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa - Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)

11.Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

12.Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

13.Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

14.Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton - ‘Starting Over’

Gabby Barrett - ‘Goldmine’

Lee Brice - ‘Hey World’

Luke Bryan - ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Morgan Wallen - ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

15.Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Chris Young & Kane Brown - Famous Friends

Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones

Luke Combs - Forever After All

Walker Hayes - Fancy Like

16.Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

17.Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

18.Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake - ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Juice WRLD - ‘Legends Never Die’

Megan Thee Stallion - ‘Good News’

Pop Smoke - ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’

Rod Wave - ‘SoulFly’

19.Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B - Up

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV - Lemonade

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK - Calling My Phone

Polo G - RAPSTAR

Pop Smoke - What You Know Bout Love

20.Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

21.Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

22.Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat - ‘Planet Her’

Giveon - ‘When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time’

H.E.R. - ‘Back of My Mind’

Jazmine Sullivan - ‘Heaux Tales’

Queen Naija - ‘missunderstood’

23.Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave The Door Open

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

H.E.R. - Damage

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

24.Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

25.Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

26.Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

27.Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny - ‘EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO’

Kali Uchis - ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’

KAROL G - ‘KG0516’

Maluma - ‘PAPI JUANCHO’

Rauw Alejandro - ‘Afrodisíaco’

28.Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - DAKITI

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA - LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE

Farruko - Pepas

Kali Uchis - telepatia

Maluma & The Weeknd - Hawai (Remix)

29.Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

30.Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

31.Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiesto*

