SEOUL - Boy group BTS berhasil menembus tiga nominasi American Music Awards (AMA) 2021. Ajang awarding tersebut akan kembali digelar di Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, pada 21 November 2021, pukul 20.00 ET.

Tahun ini, untuk pertama kalinya, pelantun Permission to Dance tersebut dinominasikan sebagai Artist of the Year. Mereka akan bersaing dengan Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, dan The Weeknd dalam kategori tersebut.

Dua kategori lainnya adalah Favorite Pop Duo or Group dan Favorite Pop Song lewat lagu Butter. Untuk kategori terakhir, mereka harus bersaing dengan Doja Cat feat. SZA (Kiss Me More), Dua Lipa (Levitating), Olivia Rodrigo (Driver License), serta The Weeknd dan Ariana Grande (Save Your Tears).

Mengutip Billboard, Jumat (29/10/2021), para nominator American Music Awards 2021 ditentukan berdasarkan streaming, penjualan album, penjualan lagu, dan pemutaran lagu di radio. Data itu dikumpulkan sepanjang 25 September 2020 hingga 23 September 2021.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi AMA 2021 seperti dikutip dari Billboard: 1.Artist of the Year Taylor Swift Ariana Grande BTS Drake Olivia Rodrigo The Weeknd 2.Favorite Trending Song Erica Banks - Buss It Maneskin - Beggin Megan Thee Stallion - Body Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License Popp Hunna - Adderall (Corvette Corvette) 3.New Artist of the Year 24kGoldn Giveon Masked Wolf Olivia Rodrigo The Kid LAROI 4.Collaboration of the Year 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - DAKITI Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches 5.Favorite Music Video Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave The Door Open Cardi B - Up Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License The Weeknd - Save Your Tears 6.Favorite Male Pop Artist Drake Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Lil Nas X The Weeknd 7.Favorite Female Pop Artist Ariana Grande Doja Cat Dua Lipa Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift 8.Favorite Pop Duo or Group AJR BTS Glass Animals Maroon 5 Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 9.Favorite Pop Album Ariana Grande - ‘Positions’ Dua Lipa - ‘Future Nostalgia’ Olivia Rodrigo - ‘SOUR’ Taylor Swift - ‘Evermore’ The Kid LAROI - ‘F*CK LOVE’ 10.Favorite Pop Song BTS - Butter Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More Dua Lipa - Levitating Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix) 11.Favorite Male Country Artist Chris Stapleton Jason Aldean Luke Bryan Luke Combs Morgan Wallen 12.Favorite Female Country Artist Carrie Underwood Gabby Barrett Kacey Musgraves Maren Morris Miranda Lambert 13.Favorite Country Duo or Group Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Lady A Old Dominion Zac Brown Band 14.Favorite Country Album Chris Stapleton - ‘Starting Over’ Gabby Barrett - ‘Goldmine’ Lee Brice - ‘Hey World’ Luke Bryan - ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ Morgan Wallen - ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ 15.Favorite Country Song Chris Stapleton - Starting Over Chris Young & Kane Brown - Famous Friends Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones Luke Combs - Forever After All Walker Hayes - Fancy Like 16.Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist Drake Lil Baby Moneybagg Yo Polo G Pop Smoke 17.Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist Cardi B Coi Leray Erica Banks Megan Thee Stallion Saweetie 18.Favorite Hip-Hop Album Drake - ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Juice WRLD - ‘Legends Never Die’ Megan Thee Stallion - ‘Good News’ Pop Smoke - ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Rod Wave - ‘SoulFly’ 19.Favorite Hip-Hop Song Cardi B - Up Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV - Lemonade Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK - Calling My Phone Polo G - RAPSTAR Pop Smoke - What You Know Bout Love 20.Favorite Male R&B Artist Chris Brown Giveon Tank The Weeknd Usher 21.Favorite Female R&B Artist Doja Cat H.E.R. Jazmine Sullivan Jhené Aiko SZA 22.Favorite R&B Album Doja Cat - ‘Planet Her’ Giveon - ‘When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time’ H.E.R. - ‘Back of My Mind’ Jazmine Sullivan - ‘Heaux Tales’ Queen Naija - ‘missunderstood’ 23.Favorite R&B Song Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave The Door Open Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary H.E.R. - Damage Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings 24.Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny J Balvin Maluma Ozuna Rauw Alejandro 25.Favorite Female Latin Artist Becky G Kali Uchis KAROL G Natti Natasha ROSALÍA 26.Favorite Latin Duo or Group Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga Calibre 50 Eslabon Armado La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho Los Dos Carnales 27.Favorite Latin Album Bad Bunny - ‘EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO’ Kali Uchis - ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’ KAROL G - ‘KG0516’ Maluma - ‘PAPI JUANCHO’ Rauw Alejandro - ‘Afrodisíaco’ 28.Favorite Latin Song Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - DAKITI Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA - LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE Farruko - Pepas Kali Uchis - telepatia Maluma & The Weeknd - Hawai (Remix) 29.Favorite Rock Artist AJR All Time Low Foo Fighters Glass Animals Machine Gun Kelly 30.Favorite Inspirational Artist CAIN Carrie Underwood Elevation Worship Lauren Daigle Zach Williams 31.Favorite Gospel Artist Kanye West Kirk Franklin Koryn Hawthorne Maverick City Music Tasha Cobbs Leonard Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist David Guetta ILLENIUM Marshmello Regard Tiesto*