Dua kategori lainnya adalah Favorite Pop Duo or Group dan Favorite Pop Song lewat lagu Butter. Untuk kategori terakhir, mereka harus bersaing dengan Doja Cat feat. SZA (Kiss Me More), Dua Lipa (Levitating), Olivia Rodrigo (Driver License), serta The Weeknd dan Ariana Grande (Save Your Tears).
Mengutip Billboard, Jumat (29/10/2021), para nominator American Music Awards 2021 ditentukan berdasarkan streaming, penjualan album, penjualan lagu, dan pemutaran lagu di radio. Data itu dikumpulkan sepanjang 25 September 2020 hingga 23 September 2021.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi AMA 2021 seperti dikutip dari Billboard:
1.Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
2.Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks - Buss It
Maneskin - Beggin
Megan Thee Stallion - Body
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Popp Hunna - Adderall (Corvette Corvette)
3.New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
4.Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - Mood
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - DAKITI
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches
5.Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave The Door Open
Cardi B - Up
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
6.Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
7.Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
8.Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
9.Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande - ‘Positions’
Dua Lipa - ‘Future Nostalgia’
Olivia Rodrigo - ‘SOUR’
Taylor Swift - ‘Evermore’
The Kid LAROI - ‘F*CK LOVE’
10.Favorite Pop Song
BTS - Butter
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa - Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
11.Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
12.Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
13.Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
14.Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton - ‘Starting Over’
Gabby Barrett - ‘Goldmine’
Lee Brice - ‘Hey World’
Luke Bryan - ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’
Morgan Wallen - ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’
15.Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Chris Young & Kane Brown - Famous Friends
Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones
Luke Combs - Forever After All
Walker Hayes - Fancy Like
16.Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
17.Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
18.Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake - ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Juice WRLD - ‘Legends Never Die’
Megan Thee Stallion - ‘Good News’
Pop Smoke - ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’
Rod Wave - ‘SoulFly’
19.Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B - Up
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV - Lemonade
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK - Calling My Phone
Polo G - RAPSTAR
Pop Smoke - What You Know Bout Love
20.Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
21.Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
22.Favorite R&B Album
Doja Cat - ‘Planet Her’
Giveon - ‘When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time’
H.E.R. - ‘Back of My Mind’
Jazmine Sullivan - ‘Heaux Tales’
Queen Naija - ‘missunderstood’
23.Favorite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave The Door Open
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
H.E.R. - Damage
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
24.Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
25.Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
26.Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
27.Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny - ‘EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO’
Kali Uchis - ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’
KAROL G - ‘KG0516’
Maluma - ‘PAPI JUANCHO’
Rauw Alejandro - ‘Afrodisíaco’
28.Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - DAKITI
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA - LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE
Farruko - Pepas
Kali Uchis - telepatia
Maluma & The Weeknd - Hawai (Remix)
29.Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
30.Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
31.Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiesto*