JAKARTA - Golden Globe ke-78 telah usai dilaksanakan meski dalam suasana pandemi. Event ini berlangsung di The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, Amerika.
Tina Fey dan Amy Poehler menjadi pembawa acara tahun ini. Di mana Jane Fonda dianugerahi Cecil B. DeMille Award, dan penulis sekaligus produser televisi yang produktif Norman Lear menjadi penerima ketiga dari Carol Burnett Award
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globe ke-78 dilansir dari People Senin (1/3).
1. Best television series — musical or comedy
Schitt's Creek
2. Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
3. Best actor in a television series — drama
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
4. Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
5. Best actress in a miniseries or television film
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
6. Best actor in a miniseries or television film
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
7. Best actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
8. Best television series — drama
The Crown
9. Best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
10. Best actress in a television series — drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
11. Best actress in a motion picture — drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
12. Best motion picture — drama
Nomadland
13. Best director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
14. Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
15. Best actor in a motion picture — drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
16. Best original score
Soul
17. Best actor in a television series — comedy or musical
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
18. Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
19. Best miniseries or television film
The Queen's Gambit
20. Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
John Boyega, Small Axe
21. Best actress in a television series — comedy or musical
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
22. Best motion picture — foreign language
Minari
23. Best motion picture — animated
Soul
24. Best original song
"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead
