JAKARTA - Golden Globe ke-78 telah usai dilaksanakan meski dalam suasana pandemi. Event ini berlangsung di The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, Amerika.

Tina Fey dan Amy Poehler menjadi pembawa acara tahun ini. Di mana Jane Fonda dianugerahi Cecil B. DeMille Award, dan penulis sekaligus produser televisi yang produktif Norman Lear menjadi penerima ketiga dari Carol Burnett Award

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globe ke-78 dilansir dari People Senin (1/3).

1. Best television series — musical or comedy

Schitt's Creek

2. Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

3. Best actor in a television series — drama

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

4. Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

5. Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

6. Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

7. Best actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

8. Best television series — drama

The Crown

9. Best actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

10. Best actress in a television series — drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

11. Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

12. Best motion picture — drama

Nomadland

13. Best director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

14. Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

15. Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

16. Best original score

Soul

17. Best actor in a television series — comedy or musical

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

18. Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

19. Best miniseries or television film

The Queen's Gambit

20. Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

John Boyega, Small Axe

21. Best actress in a television series — comedy or musical

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

22. Best motion picture — foreign language

Minari

23. Best motion picture — animated

Soul

24. Best original song

"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead

