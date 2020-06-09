LOS ANGELES - Amerika Serikat tengah diguncang aksi antirasisme seiring meninggalnya George Floyd, warga kulit hitam yang dibunuh oleh Derek Chauvin, polisi kulit putih di Minneapolis, Minnesota, AS.

Sontak, gelombang aksi antirasisme pun menggelora seantero Negeri Paman Sam. Mereka menyuarakan Black Lives Matter, gerakan untuk melindungi nyawa warga kulit hitam.

Seluruh elemen masyarakat pun bergerak termasuk di industri hiburan Hollywood. Lagu-lagu antirasisme kembali dinyanyikan seperti This Is America dari Childish Gambino.

Berikut lirik dan chord This Is America dari Childish Gambino seperti dilansir dari Ultimate Guitar:

{Intro: Choir]

(Acapella)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

(Acapella)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

[Bridge: Childish Gambino & Young Thug]

Fm

We just wanna party

Ab

Party just for you

Fm

We just want the money

Ab

Money just for you

Fm

I know you wanna party

Ab

Party just for me

Fm

Girl, you got me dancin' (yeah, girl, you got me dancin')

Ab

Dance and shake the frame

Fm

We just wanna party (yeah)

Ab

Party just for you (yeah)

Fm

We just want the money (yeah)

Ab

Money just for you (you)

Fm

I know you wanna party (yeah)

Ab

Party just for me (yeah)

Fm

Girl, you got me dancin' (yeah, girl, you got me dancin')

Ab

Dance and shake the frame (you)

[Chorus: Childish Gambino]

Dm

This is America

Don't catch you slippin' up

Don't catch you slippin' up

Look what I'm whippin' up

Dm

This is America (woo)

Don't catch you slippin' up

Don't catch you slippin' up

Look what I'm whippin' up

[Verse 1: Childish Gambino, Blocboy JB, Young Thug, & 21 Savage]

Dm

This is America (skrrt, skrrt, woo)

Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy)

Look at how I'm livin' now

Police be trippin' now (woo)

Dm

Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy)

Guns in my area (word, my area)

I got the strap (ayy, ayy)

I gotta carry 'em

Bb/D

Yeah, yeah, I'ma go into this (ugh)

Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (woo)

Yeah, yeah, I'ma go get the bag

Yeah, yeah, or I'ma get the pad

Bb/D

Yeah, yeah, I'm so cold like yeah (yeah)

I'm so dope like yeah (woo)

We gon' blow like yeah (straight up, uh)

[Refrain: Choir & Childish Gambino]

(Acapella)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

You go tell somebody

Grandma told me

Fm

Get your money, Black man (get your money)

Ab

Get your money, Black man (get your money)

Fm

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Ab

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Black man

[Chorus: Childish Gambino, Slim Jxmmi, & Young Thug]

Dm

This is America (woo, ayy)

Don't catch you slippin' up (woo, woo, don't catch you slippin', now)

Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy, woah)

Look what I'm whippin' up (Slime!)

Dm

This is America (yeah, yeah)

Don't catch you slippin' up (woah, ayy)

Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy, woo)

Look what I'm whippin' up (ayy)

[Verse 2: Childish Gambino, Quavo, Young Thug, & 21 Savage]

Dm

Look how I'm geekin' out (hey)

I'm so fitted (I'm so fitted, woo)

Dm

I'm on Gucci (I'm on Gucci)

I'm so pretty (yeah, yeah)

Dm

I'm gon' get it (ayy, I'm gon' get it)

Watch me move (blaow)

This a celly (ha)

That's a tool (yeah)

Bb/D

On my Kodak (woo, Black)

Ooh, know that (yeah, know that, hold on)

Bb/D

Get it (get it, get it)

Ooh, work it (21)

Bb/D

Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (hunnid bands)

Contraband, contraband, contraband (contraband)

Bb/D

I got the plug on Oaxaca (woah)

They gonna find you that blocka (blaow)

[Refrain: Choir, Childish Gambino, & Young Thug]

(Acapella)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

America, I just checked my following list and

You go tell somebody

You mothafuckas owe me

Grandma told me

Fm

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Ab

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Fm

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Ab

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Black man

One, two, get down

E Am Fm Cm

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

Fm

You go tell somebody

Cm

Grandma told me, "Get your money"

Fm

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Fm

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Black man

[Outro: Young Thug]

Bb/D

You just a Black man in this world

You just a barcode, ayy

Bb/D

You just a Black man in this world

Drivin' expensive foreigns, ayy

Bb/D

You just a big dawg, yeah

I kenneled him in the backyard

Bb/D

No probably ain't life to a dog

For a big dog

