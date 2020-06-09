LOS ANGELES - Amerika Serikat tengah diguncang aksi antirasisme seiring meninggalnya George Floyd, warga kulit hitam yang dibunuh oleh Derek Chauvin, polisi kulit putih di Minneapolis, Minnesota, AS.
Sontak, gelombang aksi antirasisme pun menggelora seantero Negeri Paman Sam. Mereka menyuarakan Black Lives Matter, gerakan untuk melindungi nyawa warga kulit hitam.
Seluruh elemen masyarakat pun bergerak termasuk di industri hiburan Hollywood. Lagu-lagu antirasisme kembali dinyanyikan seperti This Is America dari Childish Gambino.
Berikut lirik dan chord This Is America dari Childish Gambino seperti dilansir dari Ultimate Guitar:
{Intro: Choir]
(Acapella)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
(Acapella)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
[Bridge: Childish Gambino & Young Thug]
Fm
We just wanna party
Ab
Party just for you
Fm
We just want the money
Ab
Money just for you
Fm
I know you wanna party
Ab
Party just for me
Fm
Girl, you got me dancin' (yeah, girl, you got me dancin')
Ab
Dance and shake the frame
Fm
We just wanna party (yeah)
Ab
Party just for you (yeah)
Fm
We just want the money (yeah)
Ab
Money just for you (you)
Fm
I know you wanna party (yeah)
Ab
Party just for me (yeah)
Fm
Girl, you got me dancin' (yeah, girl, you got me dancin')
Ab
Dance and shake the frame (you)
[Chorus: Childish Gambino]
Dm
This is America
Don't catch you slippin' up
Don't catch you slippin' up
Look what I'm whippin' up
Dm
This is America (woo)
Don't catch you slippin' up
Don't catch you slippin' up
Look what I'm whippin' up
[Verse 1: Childish Gambino, Blocboy JB, Young Thug, & 21 Savage]
Dm
This is America (skrrt, skrrt, woo)
Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy)
Look at how I'm livin' now
Police be trippin' now (woo)
Dm
Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy)
Guns in my area (word, my area)
I got the strap (ayy, ayy)
I gotta carry 'em
Bb/D
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go into this (ugh)
Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (woo)
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go get the bag
Yeah, yeah, or I'ma get the pad
Bb/D
Yeah, yeah, I'm so cold like yeah (yeah)
I'm so dope like yeah (woo)
We gon' blow like yeah (straight up, uh)
[Refrain: Choir & Childish Gambino]
(Acapella)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
You go tell somebody
Grandma told me
Fm
Get your money, Black man (get your money)
Ab
Get your money, Black man (get your money)
Fm
Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)
Ab
Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)
Black man
[Chorus: Childish Gambino, Slim Jxmmi, & Young Thug]
Dm
This is America (woo, ayy)
Don't catch you slippin' up (woo, woo, don't catch you slippin', now)
Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy, woah)
Look what I'm whippin' up (Slime!)
Dm
This is America (yeah, yeah)
Don't catch you slippin' up (woah, ayy)
Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy, woo)
Look what I'm whippin' up (ayy)
[Verse 2: Childish Gambino, Quavo, Young Thug, & 21 Savage]
Dm
Look how I'm geekin' out (hey)
I'm so fitted (I'm so fitted, woo)
Dm
I'm on Gucci (I'm on Gucci)
I'm so pretty (yeah, yeah)
Dm
I'm gon' get it (ayy, I'm gon' get it)
Watch me move (blaow)
This a celly (ha)
That's a tool (yeah)
Bb/D
On my Kodak (woo, Black)
Ooh, know that (yeah, know that, hold on)
Bb/D
Get it (get it, get it)
Ooh, work it (21)
Bb/D
Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (hunnid bands)
Contraband, contraband, contraband (contraband)
Bb/D
I got the plug on Oaxaca (woah)
They gonna find you that blocka (blaow)
[Refrain: Choir, Childish Gambino, & Young Thug]
(Acapella)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
America, I just checked my following list and
You go tell somebody
You mothafuckas owe me
Grandma told me
Fm
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Ab
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Fm
Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)
Ab
Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)
Black man
One, two, get down
E Am Fm Cm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
Fm
You go tell somebody
Cm
Grandma told me, "Get your money"
Fm
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Fm
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Black man
[Outro: Young Thug]
Bb/D
You just a Black man in this world
You just a barcode, ayy
Bb/D
You just a Black man in this world
Drivin' expensive foreigns, ayy
Bb/D
You just a big dawg, yeah
I kenneled him in the backyard
Bb/D
No probably ain't life to a dog
For a big dog
