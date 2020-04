View this post on Instagram

My proses #lahiran 5 days! THE PAIN + SACRIFICE WAS WORTH IT! Krn #covid_19 memutuskan to wait pembukaan till 7 #dirumah wid my dearest bidan @emisulasmini yg super sabar bgt introduced me to gentle birth. Entering day 3 and 4 i could not eat and drink krn kontraksi pain bikin muntah nonstop. Sunday 19th 10pm air ketuban pecah, so langsung ke hospital. 9.30 am dokter checked i was almost on my complete opening,had to do induksi utk percepet proses persalinan,cos my water broke for 11 hrs dan i got problem rahimku panjang and bent like a snake head plus i don't have energy left cos kontraksi konstan 3mins but kept on vomiting. Till 30'mins later dokter cek n confirmed complete pembukaan 10,wayan even saw buntel's head but tiba2 the head masuk lg, dokter quickly cek detak jantung buntel and it was dropping ke 60 and i was too. DR. @hariyasasanjaya is 1 of the best fetomaternal PRO-normal #gentlebirth,"west,kmu sudah mencapai proses persalinan normal,but the situation is to dangerous i'm sorry kita harus sesar." BUT aku g NYERAH Oxygen was given n i tried to hirup as much as i can to stable the heart beat sambil triak semangatin buntel "AYO, buntel we promised each other we r team work utk lahiran normal!" while @igwsk panik uda ACC utk proses sesar. In 15 sec, jantung buntel mulai stabil 128-146, Dr. came back surprised sm keadaan when i try to convince him "jantung buntel stabil!" DR.asked" yakin bisa push? Krn kmu cuma ada 1x kesempatan, kita terpaksa vacum 1x dgn kondisi bersamaan kmu kontraksi dan 1x to push the baby out", dgn YAKIN aku jwb "siap dok!", i have no idea itu kekuatan dr mana i even forgot the pain, itungan ke 3, alat vacum masuk, i screamed and push 1x at the same time wid the contraction and safely baby buntel is out dgn berat 3,4Kg, Pjg 52cm sambil semua bergayatri mantram ???? It was a MIRACLE! big THANK U utk mbok @emisulasmini dan suami sudah support selama proses 5hr! BIG honor dr. @opsitive utk bantu persalinan yg amazing????, and my beloved husband @igwsk yg slalu dampingin with big love n support?? • 20.4.2020 (10.29Am) I Gde Nyoman Sunkaimano Cokatanasoe (Kai) time for ur journey of Life #babykai