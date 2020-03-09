(Tu, wa, ga, pat)

It's a hundred degrees

Why you feelin' down? What's the problem?

We just here to be free

It don't feel like this often

Bumpin' to the radio with the air so cold as the moonlight glows

No, we don't give a fuck, we ain't gotta change a thing no more

Uh

Fuck it, we gon' do it 'cause we want to

Days pass by and now we playin' by our own rules

Chase Hennessy with a kiss and then some great view

Dancin' in the parkin' lot, jammin' to some old school

We the kings of the city

All the lights look pretty

Two bad boys like Diddy

We in the club like 50

Ayy, kick my feet up on the dash

Gee golly, we just havin' a blast

The future so bright, we ain't lookin' at the past

And we're just all in the moment, 'cause

It's a hundred degrees

Why you feelin' down? What's the problem?

We just here to be free

It don't feel like this often

Bumpin' to the radio with the air so cold as the moonlight glows

No, we don't give a fuck, we ain't gotta change a thing no more

Ayy, yeah

Oh, she look so good when the sun's up

But I love all the shit we do when the sun's down

Playin' 'round, all you hear is bed sounds

Turnin' up the music when we get a lil' too loud

Turn around and smile, oh, she got the pearly whites

Oh, she 'bout to suck me dry, I need me some Pedialyte

We gon' take it slow, hit it while she on the phone

Said she want some more, keep it on the low-low

Ayy, kick my feet up on the dash

Gee golly, we just havin' a blast

The future so bright, we ain't lookin' at the past

And we're just all in the moment, 'cause

It's a hundred degrees

Why you feelin' down? What's the problem?

We just here to be free

It don't feel like this often

Bumpin' to the radio with the air so cold as the moonlight glows

No, we don't give a fuck, we ain't gotta change a thing no more

