(Tu, wa, ga, pat)
It's a hundred degrees
Why you feelin' down? What's the problem?
We just here to be free
It don't feel like this often
Bumpin' to the radio with the air so cold as the moonlight glows
No, we don't give a fuck, we ain't gotta change a thing no more
Uh
Fuck it, we gon' do it 'cause we want to
Days pass by and now we playin' by our own rules
Chase Hennessy with a kiss and then some great view
Dancin' in the parkin' lot, jammin' to some old school
We the kings of the city
All the lights look pretty
Two bad boys like Diddy
We in the club like 50
Ayy, kick my feet up on the dash
Gee golly, we just havin' a blast
The future so bright, we ain't lookin' at the past
And we're just all in the moment, 'cause
It's a hundred degrees
Why you feelin' down? What's the problem?
We just here to be free
It don't feel like this often
Bumpin' to the radio with the air so cold as the moonlight glows
No, we don't give a fuck, we ain't gotta change a thing no more
Ayy, yeah
Oh, she look so good when the sun's up
But I love all the shit we do when the sun's down
Playin' 'round, all you hear is bed sounds
Turnin' up the music when we get a lil' too loud
Turn around and smile, oh, she got the pearly whites
Oh, she 'bout to suck me dry, I need me some Pedialyte
We gon' take it slow, hit it while she on the phone
Said she want some more, keep it on the low-low
Ayy, kick my feet up on the dash
Gee golly, we just havin' a blast
The future so bright, we ain't lookin' at the past
And we're just all in the moment, 'cause
It's a hundred degrees
Why you feelin' down? What's the problem?
We just here to be free
It don't feel like this often
Bumpin' to the radio with the air so cold as the moonlight glows
No, we don't give a fuck, we ain't gotta change a thing no more
(aln)