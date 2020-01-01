SEOUL - Aktris Gong Hyo Jin menutup 2019 dengan sebuah prestasi manis. Dia menerima trofi Daesang dari KBS Drama Awards 2019. Ajang itu digelar di KBS Hall, Seoul, Korea Selatan, pada 31 Desember 2019.

Ini merupakan pertama kalinya bagi Gong Hyo Jin meraih trofi Daesang sepanjang karier aktingnya di layar kaca. Tak hanya itu, drama When the Camellia Blooms yang diperankannya pun meraih sukses besar dengan total 12 trofi.

Drama arahan Lim Sang Choon itu memang diterima baik oleh publik Korea sepanjang penayangannya pada 18 September - 21 November 2019. Chemistry apik Gong Hyo Jin dan Kang Ha Neul dalam drama itu sukses melambungkan rating drama itu ke angka 23,8 persen.

Kang Ha Neul di lain pihak juga ditetapkan sebagai penerima Top Excellence Award (Male) dalam ajang tersebut. Ini tentu menjadi capaian tersendiri bagi sang aktor yang menjadikan When the Camellia Blooms sebagai proyek perdananya pascawajib militer.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang KBS Drama Awards 2019 seperti dikutip dari Soompi, Rabu (1/1/2020):

Daesang (Grand Prize): Gong Hyo Jin (When the Camellia Blooms)

Top Excellence Award (Male): Yoo Joon Sang (Liver or Die), Kang Ha Neul (When the Camellia Blooms)

Top Excellence Award (Female): Shin Hye Sun (Angel’s Last Mission: Love), Jo Yeo Jeong (Woman of 9.9 Billion)

Excellence Award for Miniseries (Female): Kim So Hyun (The Tale of Nokdu), Nana (Justice)

Excellence Award for Miniseries (Male): Jang Dong Yoon (The Tale of Nokdu), Choi Won Young (Doctor Prisoner)

Excellence Award for Mid-Length Drama (Female): Lee Jung Eun (When the Camellia Blooms), Lee Si Young (Liver or Die)

Excellence Award for Mid-Length Drama (Male): Kim Ji Suk (When the Camellia Blooms), Super Junior’s Choi Siwon (My Fellow Citizens!)

Best Couple Award: Jang Dong Yoon dan Kim So Hyun (The Tale of Nokdu), Yoo Joon Sang dan Shin Dong Mi (Liver or Die), Kang Ha Neul dan Gong Hyo Jin (When the Camellia Blooms), Oh Jung Se dan Yeom Hye Ran (When the Camellia Blooms), Jang Hyun Sung dan Kim Jung Nan (Doctor Prisoner), L INFINITE dan Shin Hye Sun (Angel’s Last Mission: Love)

K-Drama Hallyu Star Award: L INFINITE (Angel’s Last Mission: Love), Kim Sejeong Gugudan (I Wanna Hear Your Song)

Netizen Award: Kang Ha Neul (When the Camellia Blooms)

Excellence Award in Long Drama (Female): Kim So Yeon (Mother of Mine), Seol In Ah (Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life)

Excellence Award in Long Drama (Male): Ki Tae Young (Mother of Mine), Oh Min Suk (Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life)

Excellence in Daily Drama (Female): Lee Young Eun (Home for Summer), Cha Ye Ryun (Gracious Revenge)

Excellence in Daily Drama (Male): Kim Jin Woo (Left-Handed Wife), Seol Jung Hwan (Down the Flower Path)

Best Writer (Penulis Skenario Terbaik): Im Sang Choon (When the Camellia Blooms)

Best Supporting Actress in Miniseries: Kim Jung Nan (Doctor Prisoner), Ha Jae Sook (Perfume)

Best Supporting Actor in Miniseries: Kim Byung Chul (Doctor Prisoner), Jung Woong In (Woman of 9.9 Billion)

Best Supporting Actress in Mid-Length Drama: Shin Dong Mi (Liver or Die), Yeom Hye Ran (When the Camellia Blooms)

Best Supporting Actor in Mid-Length Drama: Oh Jung Se (When the Camellia Blooms)

Best Actress in One-Act Special: Lee Joo Young (Jip Woo Jip Joo), Cho Soo Min (Birthday Letter)

Best Actor in One-Act Special: Jung Dong Hwan (That’s My Life), Lee Do Hyun (Scouting Report)

Best New Actor: Kang Tae Oh (The Tale of Nokdu), L INFINITE (Angel’s Last Mission: Love), Kim Jae Young (Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life)

Best New Actress: Kwon Nara (Doctor Prisoner), Son Dambi (When the Camellia Blooms)

Best Child Actress: Park Da Yeon (The Tale of Nokdu), Joo Ye Rim (Mother of Mine)

Best Child Actor: Kim Kang Hoon (When the Camellia Blooms)*

