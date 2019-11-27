Diamonds outshining 'em all (Hann)

Only see the diamonds when I talk (Hann)

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (Hann)

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (Hann)

Diamonds outshining 'em all (Ayy)

Only see the diamonds when I talk (Montana)

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (You know what it is)

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (When you hear that)

Bottom grill, got me shining light a yet

Diamond chains, everything on me is right yet

I'ma put some crystals on my tooth (On my tooth)

I'ma put some crystals on my tooth (On my tooth)

I don't know these haters, only in it with the paper

Diamond bracelet on both of my ankles

Picture perfect [?], with the angles

These are solid gold hoops, not bangles

All this ice on my hands got my wrist numb

Ice, ice, shivering, brr, brr, shivering

Bling, bling, you can see it on the chain

Ching, ching, catch me running to the bank

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Everything that glitters ain't gold

All these chains on my neck look [?]

All this water on me, got 'em seasick

Where the fucking [?]? We ain't never seen it

Who the fuck is you [?]

All this shit Fugazi and invalid

All these carats on my wrist, my feet are rabbit

I'm a bad bitch, really living lavish

Uh, uh, ayy

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (Montana)

By the way (Ayy)

I'm Montana by the way (By the way)

Step up in the building, Andale (Andale)

We ain't here to play

Baby, I am here to stay

Been fly, jet fuel off to Haiti (Off to Haiti)

Look at my neck, my chain frozen lit (Frozen Lit)

R.I.P to Nate Dogg

Smoke like a rainforest (Forest)

Drive the Rari like they came for it

Rise scope like [?] Lawrence

Had the Smith & Wesson with the weight

Now the crib next to Will Smith, Kanye and Drake

Bad bitch throw that ass up, past break

Talking to the biggest wave, Point Break

Montana, Hann, stat, that up (Tap, tap, tap)

Real bitches go down if they cash up (Hann)

Diamonds outshining 'em all (Montana)

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Diamonds outshining 'em all

Only see the diamonds when I talk

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling

Diamonds on my neck, d-diamonds on my necklace

Diamonds on my neck, d-diamonds on my necklace

Diamonds on my neck, d-diamonds on my necklace

Diamonds on my neck, d-diamonds on my necklace

Single Agnez Mo ini mendapatkan perhatian dari media musik internasional, Billboard. Bahkan dalam sesi wawancara eksklusif, wanita 33 tahun ini membeberkan arti dari single terbarunya tersebut, bahkan dalam lagunya, ia meminta seluruh manusia untuk tidak saling membeda-bedakan. "Ketika saya merekam Diamonds, saya sudah tahu bahwa ini jauh melampaui rekor yang keren," katanya kepada Billboard secara eksklusif. Kata Agnes, ini epresentasi bukan hanya satu (orang), tetapi semua orang sebagai manusia. Diamonds bukan berarti berlian yang sesungguhnya. "Kita, dengan segala keunikan, menciptakan, dan menggerakan 'kotak' kami masing-masing, menjadi satu. Ini adalah catatan untuk semua orang dengan tipe tubuh apapun, warna kulit apapun, ras, agama apapun, untuk bersenang-senang dan bangga untuk mengekspresikan diri kita sendiri," sambung Agnez Mo.