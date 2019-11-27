Diamonds outshining 'em all (Hann)
Only see the diamonds when I talk (Hann)
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (Hann)
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (Hann)
Diamonds outshining 'em all (Ayy)
Only see the diamonds when I talk (Montana)
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (You know what it is)
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (When you hear that)
Bottom grill, got me shining light a yet
Diamond chains, everything on me is right yet
I'ma put some crystals on my tooth (On my tooth)
I'ma put some crystals on my tooth (On my tooth)
I don't know these haters, only in it with the paper
Diamond bracelet on both of my ankles
Picture perfect [?], with the angles
These are solid gold hoops, not bangles
All this ice on my hands got my wrist numb
Ice, ice, shivering, brr, brr, shivering
Bling, bling, you can see it on the chain
Ching, ching, catch me running to the bank
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Everything that glitters ain't gold
All these chains on my neck look [?]
All this water on me, got 'em seasick
Where the fucking [?]? We ain't never seen it
Who the fuck is you [?]
All this shit Fugazi and invalid
All these carats on my wrist, my feet are rabbit
I'm a bad bitch, really living lavish
Uh, uh, ayy
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling (Montana)
By the way (Ayy)
I'm Montana by the way (By the way)
Step up in the building, Andale (Andale)
We ain't here to play
Baby, I am here to stay
Been fly, jet fuel off to Haiti (Off to Haiti)
Look at my neck, my chain frozen lit (Frozen Lit)
R.I.P to Nate Dogg
Smoke like a rainforest (Forest)
Drive the Rari like they came for it
Rise scope like [?] Lawrence
Had the Smith & Wesson with the weight
Now the crib next to Will Smith, Kanye and Drake
Bad bitch throw that ass up, past break
Talking to the biggest wave, Point Break
Montana, Hann, stat, that up (Tap, tap, tap)
Real bitches go down if they cash up (Hann)
Diamonds outshining 'em all (Montana)
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Diamonds outshining 'em all
Only see the diamonds when I talk
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Bling, bling, baby, bling, bling
Diamonds on my neck, d-diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my neck, d-diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my neck, d-diamonds on my necklace
Diamonds on my neck, d-diamonds on my necklace