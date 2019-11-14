Written and Composed by Mikha Angelo & Raisa Andriana
Produced by Marco Steffiano
Co Produced by Mikha Angelo
Mixed by Stevano at MABES Music
Mastered by Dimas Pradipta at Sum It! Studio
Keys by Mikha Angelo
Guitars by Randy MP, Marco Steffiano & Mikha Angelo
Bass by Mikha Angelo
Drums & Programming by Marco Steffiano
Choir by INSIDEOUT Choir
Vocal Directed by Gamaliel Tapiheru
Raisa & Choir’s Vocal are recorded at Sum It! Studio by Aldhan Prasatya
About the Music Video
Executive producer: Juni Records
Director: Leone Stave
MUA: Bubah Alfian
Hairdo: Arnold
Stylist: Vannie Astecat
