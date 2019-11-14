F G Am

G G Am

Bolehkah kulihat isi hatimu

F G Am

Dan lepaskan egomu

F G

Engkau sekeras batu

Am C

Selembut pelukan

G F

Membuatku rindu

Am G F

Kurindu mengenalmu

F G

Setinggi-tingginya

Am

Dinding hatimu

F G Am

Dan panasnya cemburu

F G

Ku dapat lewati bila

Am

Kau harus uji

C G F

Ijinkan kubertahan

C/Em G F

Lelahkan kusisihkan

Dm C G Dm C G

Kembalilah runtuhkanlah

F Am

Aku datang mencari

C Em

Dan kutakkan berhenti

Dm C G Am G F

Kembalilah runtuhkanlah

F G Am

Ada cerita dibalik matamu

F G Am

Yang tak kupahami hooooo..

F G

Tenggelam jauhku

Am

Didalam duniamu

C G F

Dan kutemukan rindu

C/Em G F

Kurindu mengelmu

Dm C G Dm C G

Kembalilah runtuhkanlah

F Am

Aku datang mencari

C Em

Dan kutakkan berhenti

Dm C G Am G F

Kembalilah runtuhkanlah

Em

Ingatkah hmmmm...

F

Masa-masa kita dahulu indah

Em F

Indah ( belum terlalu jauh)

C F

Ingatan masa-masa kita

C/Em

Yang dulu indah

F

Semua belum terlambat

Dm C G

Kembalilah hooo..

Dm C G

Runtuhkanlah

F Am

Aku datang mencari

C Em

Dan kutakkan berhenti

Dm C G Am G

Kembalilah....hooo

Dm C

Terlalu indah

G

(belum terlalu jauh)

F

Jauh diingatan

Am C Em Dm

Masa-masa kita dulu indah

C

Yang terlalu indah

C Em F G C

Semua ingatan masa-masa

About the songs

Written and Composed by Mikha Angelo & Raisa Andriana

Produced by Marco Steffiano

Co Produced by Mikha Angelo

Mixed by Stevano at MABES Music

Mastered by Dimas Pradipta at Sum It! Studio

Keys by Mikha Angelo

Guitars by Randy MP, Marco Steffiano & Mikha Angelo

Bass by Mikha Angelo

Drums & Programming by Marco Steffiano

Choir by INSIDEOUT Choir

Vocal Directed by Gamaliel Tapiheru

Raisa & Choir’s Vocal are recorded at Sum It! Studio by Aldhan Prasatya

About the Music Video

Executive producer: Juni Records

Director: Leone Stave

MUA: Bubah Alfian

Hairdo: Arnold

Stylist: Vannie Astecat