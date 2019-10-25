SEOUL – Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2019 akan digelar pada Rabu, 4 Desember di Nagoya Dome, Nagoya, Jepang. Kurang dari dua bulan jelang penyelenggaraannya, MAMA mengumumkan nominasi mereka.

Ada 18 nominasi dalam penghargaan musik tersebut. Lagu atau album yang masuk dalam nominasi harus rilis dalam rentang waktu 1 November 2018 hingga 23 Oktober 2019.

Proses penjurian akan diakumulasi dari berbagai aspek. Misalnya, penjualan lagu digital, album fisik, voting dan panel juri untuk Artist Category Awards dan Song Genre Category Awards.

Sementara itu untuk Album of The Year akan didasarkan pada penilaian juri dan penjualan album fisik. Mengenai Best Music Video akan dinilai berdasarkan tim juri dan penonton musik tersebut dihitung secara global.

Dua kategori lainnya, Worldwide Icon of the Year dan Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 akan didasarkan pada voting di web resmi MAMA 2019, sosial media dan penonton musik secara global.

Voting akan berlangsung secara online sejak 24 Oktober 2019 lalu hingga 3 Desember 2019 pukul 23.59 KST.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi MAMA 2019 seperti dilansir Soompi:

1. Best New Male Artist

· AB6IX

· ATEEZ

· Kang Daniel

· Kim Jae Hwan

· TXT

· X1

2. Best New Female Artist

· BVNDIT

· Cherry Bullet

· EVERGLOW

· ITZY

· Jeon Somi

· Rocket Punch

3. Best Male Artist

· Baekhyun

· Park Hyo Shin

· Paul Kim

· Song Mino

· Taemin

4. Best Female Artist

· Chungha

· Heize

· Hwasa

· Jennie

· Taeyeon

5. Best Male Group

· BTS

· EXO

· GOT7

· MONSTA X

· NCT 127

· SEVENTEEN

6. Best Female Group

· BLACKPINK

· GFRIEND

· IZ*ONE

· MAMAMOO

· Red Velvet

· TWICE

7. Best Dance Performance Male Group

· BTS – “Boy With Luv”

· EXO – “Tempo”

· GOT7 – “ECLIPSE”

· MONSTA X – “Alligator”

· NU’EST – “BET BET”

· SEVENTEEN – “Fear”

8. Best Dance Performance Female Group

· BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

· GFRIEND – “Sunrise”

· (G)I-DLE – “Senorita”

· IZ*ONE – “Violeta”

· Red Velvet – “Zimzalabim”

· TWICE – “FANCY”

9. Best Dance Performance Solo

· Chungha – “Gotta Go”

· Hwasa – “TWIT”

· Jennie – “SOLO”

· Sunmi – “LALALAY”

· Taemin – “WANT”

10. Best Vocal Performance Group

· AKMU – “How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love”

· BOL4 – “Bom”

· BTOB – “Beautiful Pain”

· Davichi – “Unspoken Words”

· MAMAMOO – “gogobebe”

· WINNER – “MILLIONS”

11. Best Vocal Performance Solo

· BEN – “180 Degree”

· Chen – “Beautiful goodbye”

· Jang Bum Joon – “Karaoke”

· Kim Jae Hwan – “Begin Again”

· Park Bom – “Spring”

· Taeyeon – “Four Seasons”

12. Best Band Performance

· DAY6 – “Time of Our Life”

· JANNABI – “For Lovers Who Hesitate”

· M.C the MAX – “After You’ve Gone”

· NELL – “Let’s Part”

· N.Flying – “Rooftop”

13. Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

· Crush – “NAPPA”

· Epik High – “LOVEDRUNK”

· Heize – “SHE’S FINE”

· Song Mino – “FIANCÉ”

· Woo Won Jae – “Taste”

14. Best OST

· Gummy – “Remember Me” (“Hotel Del Luna”)

· Ha Jin – “We All Lie” (“SKY Castle”)

· Jang Bum Joon – “Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers” (“Melo is My Nature”)

· JANNABI – “Take My Hand” (“Romance is a Bonus Book”)

· Paul Kim – “So Long” (“Hotel Del Luna”)

15. Best Collaboration

· Changmo, Hash Swan, ASH ISLAND, Kim Hyo Eun – “BAND”

· Heize – “We don’t talk together” (Feat. GIRIBOY) (Prod. by Suga)

· Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo – “Drunk On Love”

· Lee Sora – “Song Request” (Feat. Suga)

· Soyou & OVAN – “Rain Drop”

16. Song of the Year

(Peserta nominasi ini langsung terdaftar setelah lagu mereka ada di kategori sebelumnya)

· AKMU – “How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love”

· BEN – “180 Degree”

· BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

· BOL4 – “Bom”

· BTOB – “Beautiful Pain”

· BTS – “Boy With Luv”

· Changmo, Hash Swan, ASH ISLAND, Kim Hyo Eun – “BAND”

· Chen – “Beautiful goodbye”

· Chungha – “Gotta Go”

· Crush – “NAPPA”

· Davichi – “Unspoken Words”

· DAY6 – “Time of Our Life”

· Epik High – “LOVEDRUNK”

· EXO – "Tempo”

· GFRIEND – “Sunrise”

· (G)I-DLE – “Senorita”

· GOT7 – “ECLIPSE”

· Gummy – “Remember Me” (“Hotel Del Luna”)

· Ha Jin – “We All Lie” (“SKY Castle”)

· Heize – “SHE’S FINE”

· Heize – “We don’t talk together” (Feat. GIRIBOY) (Prod. by Suga)

· Hwasa – “TWIT”

· IZ*ONE – “Violeta”

· Jang Bum Joon – “Karaoke”

· Jang Bum Joon – “Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers” (“Melo is My Nature”)

· Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo – “Drunk On Love”

· JANNABI – “For Lovers Who Hesitate”

· JANNABI – “Take My Hand” (“Romance is a Bonus Book”)

· Jennie – “SOLO”

· Kim Jae Hwan – “Begin Again”

· Lee Sora – “Song Request” (Feat. Suga)

· M.C the MAX – “After You’ve Gone”

· MAMAMOO – “gogobebe”

· MONSTA X – “Alligator”

· N.Flying – “Rooftop”

· NELL – “Let’s Part”

· NU’EST – “BET BET”

· Park Bom – “Spring”

· Paul Kim – “So Long” (“Hotel Del Luna”)

· Red Velvet – “Zimzalabim”

· SEVENTEEN – “Fear”

· Song Mino – “FIANCÉ”

· Soyou & OVAN – “Rain Drop”

· Sunmi - “LALALAY”

· Taemin – “WANT”

· Taeyeon – “Four Seasons”

· TWICE – “FANCY”

· WINNER – “MILLIONS”

· Woo Won Jae – “Taste”

17. Artist of the Year

(Peserta nominasi ini langsung terdaftar setelah nama mereka ada di kategori sebelumnya)

· AB6IX

· ATEEZ

· Baekhyun

· BLACKPINK

· BTS

· BVNDIT

· Cherry Bullet

· Chungha

· EVERGLOW

· EXO

· GFRIEND

· GOT7

· Heize

· Hwasa

· ITZY

· IZ*ONE

· Jennie

· Jeon Somi

· Kang Daniel

· Kim Jae Hwan

· MAMAMOO

· MONSTA X

· NCT 127

· Park Hyo Shin

· Paul Kim

· Red Velvet

· Rocket Punch

· SEVENTEEN

· Song Mino

· Taemin

· Taeyeon

· TWICE

· TXT

· X1

18. Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10

(Nominasi artis/kategori di luar Best OST dan Best Collaboration otomatis dinominasikan. Jika individu dan grupnya memenuhi syarat, maka hanya grup yang dinominasikan)

· AB6IX

· AKMU

· ATEEZ

· BEN

· BLACKPINK

· BOL4

· BTOB

· BTS

· BVNDIT

· Cherry Bullet

· Chungha

· Crush

· Davichi

· DAY6

· Epik High

· EVERGLOW

· EXO

· GFRIEND

· (G)I-DLE

· GOT7

· Heize

· ITZY

· IZ*ONE

· Jang Bum Joon

· JANNABI

· Jeon Somi

· Kang Daniel

· Kim Jae Hwan

· MAMAMOO

· M.C the MAX

· MONSTA X

· NCT 127

· NELL

· N.Flying

· NU’EST

· Park Bom

· Park Hyo Shin

· Paul Kim

· Red Velvet

· Rocket Punch

· SEVENTEEN

· Sunmi

· Taemin

· Taeyeon

· TWICE

· TXT

· WINNER

· Woo Won Jae

· X1