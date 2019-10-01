nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Chicken Noodle Soup , J-Hope Feat Becky G

Selasa 01 Oktober 2019 15:14 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2019 10 01 205 2111514 lirik-lagu-chicken-noodle-soup-j-hope-feat-becky-g-71eQjF7sRs.jpg Potongan klip J-hope dan Becky G
A A A
0 Komentar

[Intro: Becky G]

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out

[Chorus: Becky G & j-hope]

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

[Verse 1: j-hope]

From Gwangju, one gang of you-know-what

Geum-nam Chung-jang Street, that’s my Harlem

Joined NEURON, bounce with my team, ayy

Went head over heels for dancing, workaholic, everyday

As a teen, grew up pulling all-nighters, that’s the case

My height is measured by dance, I’m okay

A grand vision, a plan I'm going on to draw

A kid who goes on to shape his dream

Steps stomping over the rhythm

Popping, rocking, hopping, tutting, dougie, flexing, swaggin' (Woah)

Still do the work everyday, ASAP, for my own sake (Woah)

Always whipping myself, the carrots are on the trophies

Betting on my life, dancing is my cash

Hope on the street, now it’s my own way

With Becky G on the side

Everyday I'm lit (Get it!)

[Pre-Chorus: Becky G]

We always got love

For where we come from

So let 'em know what’s up, ooh

No matter wherever we go

Bring it back to this place called home, babe

Now that you know it

Let me see you (Ooh, ooh, ooh, what, what)

[Chorus: Becky G & j-hope]

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

[Verse 2: Becky G]

Chicken noodle, or chicken spaghetti

None of these women have the flow that Becky has

Latin American, I’m from here

Face of a saint, but freaky

Who will tell me what I’ve already seen? (Huh)

Where I was born, they didn’t think a woman was going to stand out

What you gonna do, what you gonna do? (What, what?)

What you gonna do, what you gonna do? (What, what?)

What you gonna do, what you gonna do? (What, what?)

What you gonna do, what you gonna do

Look back at it, lights, camera, action

Definitely the best on the scene

Word on the street, we got the people reactin'

People who criticize, I just feel sorry, haha

[Pre-Chorus: Becky G]

We always got love (Got love)

For where we come from (Where we from)

So let 'em know what's up (Ooh, yeah)

No matter wherever we go

Bring it back to this place called home, baby

Now that you know it

Let me see you (Ooh, ooh, ooh, what what?)

[Bridge: Becky G & j-hope]

Go!

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out

Let's get it, let's get it

Let's get it, let's get it

Let's get it, let's get it

Let's get it, let's get it

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out (Turn up!)

[Chorus: Becky G & j-hope]

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

[Outro: j-hope, Both]

Let it be your rain, and bring it out, yo

Let it be your rain, just bring it out

Let it rain no more, I clear it out

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it

Let’s get it, let’s get it, ayy

1
4

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Kasih Putih Glenn Fredly

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Kasih Putih Glenn Fredly

Pertama Kali ke Indonesia, Lukas Graham Ingin Wisata Kuliner

Pertama Kali ke Indonesia, Lukas Graham Ingin Wisata Kuliner

Ayuenstar Cover Lagu Mawang Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Ayuenstar Cover Lagu Mawang Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Serunya Raisa hingga Padi Reborn di Festival Fortals Recuerdos 2019

Serunya Raisa hingga Padi Reborn di Festival Fortals Recuerdos 2019

Dibanderol Mulai Rp1 Jutaan, Catat Tanggal Penjualan Tiket Konser EXO di Jakarta

Dibanderol Mulai Rp1 Jutaan, Catat Tanggal Penjualan Tiket Konser EXO di Jakarta

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini