[Intro: Becky G]
I let it rain, I clear it out
I let it rain, I clear it out
I let it rain, I clear it out
I let it rain, I clear it out
[Chorus: Becky G & j-hope]
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
[Verse 1: j-hope]
From Gwangju, one gang of you-know-what
Geum-nam Chung-jang Street, that’s my Harlem
Joined NEURON, bounce with my team, ayy
Went head over heels for dancing, workaholic, everyday
As a teen, grew up pulling all-nighters, that’s the case
My height is measured by dance, I’m okay
A grand vision, a plan I'm going on to draw
A kid who goes on to shape his dream
Steps stomping over the rhythm
Popping, rocking, hopping, tutting, dougie, flexing, swaggin' (Woah)
Still do the work everyday, ASAP, for my own sake (Woah)
Always whipping myself, the carrots are on the trophies
Betting on my life, dancing is my cash
Hope on the street, now it’s my own way
With Becky G on the side
Everyday I'm lit (Get it!)
[Pre-Chorus: Becky G]
We always got love
For where we come from
So let 'em know what’s up, ooh
No matter wherever we go
Bring it back to this place called home, babe
Now that you know it
Let me see you (Ooh, ooh, ooh, what, what)
[Chorus: Becky G & j-hope]
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
[Verse 2: Becky G]
Chicken noodle, or chicken spaghetti
None of these women have the flow that Becky has
Latin American, I’m from here
Face of a saint, but freaky
Who will tell me what I’ve already seen? (Huh)
Where I was born, they didn’t think a woman was going to stand out
What you gonna do, what you gonna do? (What, what?)
What you gonna do, what you gonna do? (What, what?)
What you gonna do, what you gonna do? (What, what?)
What you gonna do, what you gonna do
Look back at it, lights, camera, action
Definitely the best on the scene
Word on the street, we got the people reactin'
People who criticize, I just feel sorry, haha
[Pre-Chorus: Becky G]
We always got love (Got love)
For where we come from (Where we from)
So let 'em know what's up (Ooh, yeah)
No matter wherever we go
Bring it back to this place called home, baby
Now that you know it
Let me see you (Ooh, ooh, ooh, what what?)
[Bridge: Becky G & j-hope]
Go!
I let it rain, I clear it out
I let it rain, I clear it out
I let it rain, I clear it out
I let it rain, I clear it out
Let's get it, let's get it
Let's get it, let's get it
Let's get it, let's get it
Let's get it, let's get it
I let it rain, I clear it out
I let it rain, I clear it out (Turn up!)
[Chorus: Becky G & j-hope]
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side
[Outro: j-hope, Both]
Let it be your rain, and bring it out, yo
Let it be your rain, just bring it out
Let it rain no more, I clear it out
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it
Let’s get it, let’s get it, ayy