[Intro: Becky G]

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out

I let it rain, I clear it out

[Chorus: Becky G & j-hope]

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side

[Verse 1: j-hope]

From Gwangju, one gang of you-know-what

Geum-nam Chung-jang Street, that’s my Harlem

Joined NEURON, bounce with my team, ayy

Went head over heels for dancing, workaholic, everyday

As a teen, grew up pulling all-nighters, that’s the case

My height is measured by dance, I’m okay

A grand vision, a plan I'm going on to draw

A kid who goes on to shape his dream

Steps stomping over the rhythm

Popping, rocking, hopping, tutting, dougie, flexing, swaggin' (Woah)

Still do the work everyday, ASAP, for my own sake (Woah)

Always whipping myself, the carrots are on the trophies

Betting on my life, dancing is my cash

Hope on the street, now it’s my own way

With Becky G on the side

Everyday I'm lit (Get it!)

[Pre-Chorus: Becky G] We always got love For where we come from So let 'em know what’s up, ooh No matter wherever we go Bring it back to this place called home, babe Now that you know it Let me see you (Ooh, ooh, ooh, what, what) [Chorus: Becky G & j-hope] Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side [Verse 2: Becky G] Chicken noodle, or chicken spaghetti None of these women have the flow that Becky has Latin American, I’m from here Face of a saint, but freaky Who will tell me what I’ve already seen? (Huh) Where I was born, they didn’t think a woman was going to stand out What you gonna do, what you gonna do? (What, what?) What you gonna do, what you gonna do? (What, what?) What you gonna do, what you gonna do? (What, what?) What you gonna do, what you gonna do Look back at it, lights, camera, action Definitely the best on the scene Word on the street, we got the people reactin' People who criticize, I just feel sorry, haha [Pre-Chorus: Becky G] We always got love (Got love) For where we come from (Where we from) So let 'em know what's up (Ooh, yeah) No matter wherever we go Bring it back to this place called home, baby Now that you know it Let me see you (Ooh, ooh, ooh, what what?) [Bridge: Becky G & j-hope] Go! I let it rain, I clear it out I let it rain, I clear it out I let it rain, I clear it out I let it rain, I clear it out Let's get it, let's get it Let's get it, let's get it Let's get it, let's get it Let's get it, let's get it I let it rain, I clear it out I let it rain, I clear it out (Turn up!) [Chorus: Becky G & j-hope] Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup Chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side [Outro: j-hope, Both] Let it be your rain, and bring it out, yo Let it be your rain, just bring it out Let it rain no more, I clear it out Let’s get it, let’s get it Let’s get it, let’s get it Let’s get it, let’s get it Let’s get it, let’s get it, ayy