Our love is such a dream
Fragile..and cold as it seems
It was beautiful before
Now we can’t taste it anymore
Distracted by the time
Surrounded by the lies
We are broken by the words
We had everything, and now it’s lost.
Chorus:
Why should we say goodbye?
Why do we hate each other?
Why should we say goodbye?
can’t we just stay together?
We can keep the love forever!
All we need is just to compromise
and make all these things right
Stop this pain, I’m losing my brain
Can’t we just rewind, start all over again?
Bring all the memories
Sticthed up by the melodies
Just don’t worry..
We’re gonna feel like
that’s where we are meant to be
Mid8:
We will fight for something we believe..oh..
And we’ll give up
For something that we can’t deny
And Here we are
In the edge of the dark
We don’t need to feel rush
Cause We’ll find a way out
Yeah..we’ll find a way out
The times are hardest, when all we fighting was each other
We at war while we know love is all that matters
We kept falling to the same kind of broken promises
I need to go back to the core cause I’m losing focus, oh Lord
Yea, I’m here to stay, girl
We can find a way, girl
Till I found a way
I need an ego check,
Spoon-fed you my verses
Here’s a humble pie I’m serving
I’m learning ‘bout self love and forgiving, lemme ask you this question
Why do we fight when all we got was each other
There is a place for us
There is a hope for love
There is a home for love
This is the place where we were meant to be