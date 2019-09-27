Our love is such a dream

Fragile..and cold as it seems

It was beautiful before

Now we can’t taste it anymore

Distracted by the time

Surrounded by the lies

We are broken by the words

We had everything, and now it’s lost.

Chorus:

Why should we say goodbye?

Why do we hate each other?

Why should we say goodbye?

can’t we just stay together?

We can keep the love forever!

All we need is just to compromise

and make all these things right

Stop this pain, I’m losing my brain

Can’t we just rewind, start all over again?

Bring all the memories

Sticthed up by the melodies

Just don’t worry..

We’re gonna feel like

that’s where we are meant to be

Mid8:

We will fight for something we believe..oh..

And we’ll give up

For something that we can’t deny

And Here we are

In the edge of the dark

We don’t need to feel rush

Cause We’ll find a way out

Yeah..we’ll find a way out

The times are hardest, when all we fighting was each other

We at war while we know love is all that matters

We kept falling to the same kind of broken promises

I need to go back to the core cause I’m losing focus, oh Lord

Yea, I’m here to stay, girl

We can find a way, girl

Till I found a way

I need an ego check,

Spoon-fed you my verses

Here’s a humble pie I’m serving

I’m learning ‘bout self love and forgiving, lemme ask you this question

Why do we fight when all we got was each other

There is a place for us

There is a hope for love

There is a home for love

This is the place where we were meant to be

Music video credits : Producer : Ganesya "Afgandhoz" Director : Bramsky Dop : Muhamad Syarif Wardrobe : Tabita Nauli , Akibaryou, Saskia Fitriani Makeup : Anis Stylist : Elco Frebliaman Art director : Deki Yudhanto Location : Pete Editor : Bramsky, Muhamad Syarif Bts and Runner : Maju Lantjar Team Collaboration with Mila Rosinta and Mila rosinta Art dance Nama Penari : 1. Mila Rosinta 2. Uti Setyastuti 3. Anter Asmorotejo 4. Wisnu aji setyo wicaksono 5. Ikhsan Bastian 6.Mellyana Thalika Agustien 7.Eka lutfi Febriyantono 8. Dewi Sinta Fajar 9. Ilham tri wiastomo Composed by Rendy Pandugo Performed by Rendy Pandugo, Matter Mos Music Produced by Mikha Angelo Mixed by Stevano Mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Studio, New York Published by Sony Music Entertainment Indonesia