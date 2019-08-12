Dari kategori film, Marvel dan Disney menguasai jajaran pemenang. Avengers: Endgame menjadi film yang paling banyak membawa pulang piala. Menyusul di belakang mereka adalah Aladdin dan Spider-Man.
Sementara dari kategori TV, Riverdale dan Shadowhunters menjadi penguasanya. Serial dan film Netflix seperti The Perfect Date hingga Stranger Things juga membawa pulang trofi juara.
Selain memberikan penghargaan, Teen Choice Awards 2019 juga dimeriahkan dengan penampilan panggung para musisi dunia Hollywood. OneRepublic, Blanco Brown, hingga boyband K-POP Monsta X menjadi beberapa nama yang tampil di panggung Teen Choice Awards 2019.
Berikut adalah daftar pemenang Teen Choice Awards 2019 dilansir Deadline, Senin (12/8/2019):
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie - “Avengers: Endgame”
Choice Action Movie Actor - Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame)
Choice Action Movie Actress - Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame)
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie - “Aladdin”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor - Will Smith (Aladdin)
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress - Naomi Scott – (Aladdin)
Choice Drama Movie - “After”
Choice Drama Movie Actor - Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After)
Choice Drama Movie Actress - Josephine Langford (After)
Choice Comedy Movie - “Crazy Rich Asians”
Choice Comedy Movie Actor - Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date)
Choice Comedy Movie Actress - Laura Marano (The Perfect Date)
Choice Movie Villain - Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame)
Choice Summer Movie - “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Choice Summer Movie Actor - Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Choice Summer Movie Actress - Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home)
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show - “Riverdale”
Choice Drama TV Actor - Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)
Choice Drama TV Actress - Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show - “Shadowhunters”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor - Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress - Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters)
Choice Action TV Show - MacGyver
Choice Action TV Actor - Stephen Amell (Arrow)
Choice Action TV Actress - Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest)
Choice Comedy TV Show - "The Big Bang Theory"
Choice Comedy TV Actor - Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin)
Choice Comedy TV Actress - Nina Dobrev (Fam)
Choice TV Villain - Cameron Monaghan (Gotham)
Choice Reality TV Show - “America’s Got Talent”
Choice Throwback TV Show - “Friends”
Choice Summer TV Show - “Stranger Things”
Choice Summer TV Actor - Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
Choice Summer TV Actress - Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist - Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist - Billie Eilish
Choice Music Group - Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist - Dan + Shay
Choice Latin Artist - CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist - Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist - Panic! At The Disco
Choice Song: Female Artist - Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”
Choice Song: Male Artist - Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”
Choice Song: Group - BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
Choice Pop Song - Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Choice Country Song - Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song - Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Choice Latin Song - CNCO – “Pretend”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song - Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Choice Rock Song - Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Choice Breakout Artist - Billie Eilish
Choice International Artist - BTS
Choice Collaboration - BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”
Choice Summer Song - “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Female Artist - Halsey
Choice Summer Male Artist - Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group - Jonas Brothers
Choice Summer Tour - BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”
Choice Song From A Movie - “A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward
Choice Ship - Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
Choice Comedian - Ethan & Grayson Dolan
Choice Male Athlete - Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete - Serena Williams
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star - Emma Chamberlain
Choice Male Web Star - David Dobrik
Choice Comedy Web Star - The Dolan Twins
Choice Social Star - Noah Centineo
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star - Hannah Meloche
Choice Gamer - PewDiePie
Choice YouTuber - Sam and Colby
Choice Fandom - #BTSARMY
Choice Music Web Star:
Annie LeBlanc
Teen Choice Take Note Award – Presented by Crayola
Kayva Kopparapu
Sebastian and Brandon Martinez
Marsai Martin
Leon “Kida” Burns (Kida the Great)
Celai West
Braxton Moral
Mari Copeny
Logan Guleff