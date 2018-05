My sweet princess has finally found her prince charming. You’ve enchanted us all with your smile my darling sister. I wish your fondest dreams would come true. Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow. @anissaaziza @raditya_dika ❤

A post shared by Anastasia Herzigova (@kykuu) on May 3, 2018 at 9:16pm PDT