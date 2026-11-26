Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Blue Dragon Film Awards 2026, Park Ji Hoon Raih 2 Penghargaan

SEOUL - Ajang penghargaan Blue Dragon Film Awards 2026 sukses digelar di KBS Hall, Seoul, Korea Selatan, pada 25 November 2026. Tahun ini, Lee Je Hoon dan Han Ji Min kembali didapuk sebagai host acara tersebut.

Park Ji Hoon berhasil memenangkan penghargaan Best New Actor dan Popular Star Awards berkat aktingnya dalam film The King's Warden. Sementara film HOPE membawa pulang penghargaan Best Picture.

Jeon Do Yeon berhasil membawa pulang penghargaan Best Actress dalam ajang Blue Dragon Film Awards 2026 yang digelar di KBS Hall, Korea Selatan, pada 25 November 2026. (Foto: Instagram:@bluedragonawards)

Menariknya, dua aktor film Possible Love, Sul Kyung Gu dan Jeon Do Yeon, didapuk sebagai Best Actor dan Best Actress. Sementara Best Director diraih oleh Yoon Ga Eun, sutradara di balik film The World of Love.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Blue Dragon Film Awards 2026 seperti dikutip dari The Korea Herald, pada Kamis (26/11/2026):

Best Picture: HOPE

Best Director: Yoon Ga Eun (The World of Love)

Best Actor: Sul Kyung Gu (Possible Love)

Best Actress: Jeon Do Yeon (Possible Love)

Best Supporting Actor: Koo Kyo Hwan (Colony)

Best Supporting Actress: Cho Yeo Jeong (Possible Love)

Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon (The King’s Warden)

Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin (The World of Love)

Best New Director: Kim Mi Jo (The Journey to Gyeongju)