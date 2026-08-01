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HOME CELEBRITY MOVIE

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Blue Dragon Series Awards, Kim Go Eun Bawa Pulang Daesang

Siska Maria Eviline , Jurnalis-Sabtu, 01 Agustus 2026 |06:15 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Blue Dragon Series Awards, Kim Go Eun Bawa Pulang <i>Daesang</i>
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Blue Dragon Series Awards, Kim Go Eun Bawa Pulang Daesang. (Foto: Instagram|@bluedragonawards)
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INCHEON - Ajang Blue Dragon Series Awards sukses digelar di Paradise City, Incheon, Korea Selatan, pada Jumat (31/7/2026) malam waktu setempat. Ajang penghargaan drama untuk platform streaming itu dipandu oleh Lim Yoona dan Jun Hyun Moo. 

Malam itu, Kim Go Eun membawa pulang Penghargaan Utama alias daesang berkat  peran ciamiknya dalam series You and Everything Else. Sementara kategori Best Drama diberikan kepada The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2026
Selain Kim Go Eun, drama The Legend of Kitchen Soldier juga berhasil membawa pulang trofi Best Drama dalam ajang Blue Dragon Series Awards, pada 31 Juli 2026. (Foto: Instagram|@bluedragonawards)

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Blue Dragon Series Awards 2026:
Daesang (Penghargaan Utama): Kim Go Eun (You and Everything Else)
Best Drama: The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
Best Variety Show: Better Late Than Single
Best Actress: Shin Hae Sun (The Art of Sarah)
Best Actor: Park Hae Soo (The Scarecrow)
Top Excellence Award for Female Entertainer: Kim Sook (Screwballs 4)
Top Excellence Award for Male Entertainer: Kim Won Hun (SNL Korea 8)
Excellence Award for Female Entertainer: Jung Yi Rang (Dabang Sisters)
Excellence Award for Male Entertainer: Joo Woo Jae (Screwballs 4)
Best Supporting Actress: Park Bo Kyung (The Art of Sarah)
Best Supporting Actor: Yoon Kyung Ho (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier)
Best New Actress: Jeon So Young (If Wishes Could Kill)
Best New Actor: Kim Jae Won (Yumi’s Cells 3)
Best New Female Entertainer: Yoon (The White Collars 2)
Best New Male Entertainer: Kim Kyu Won (SNL Korea 8)
Global Icon With LAVIEN Cosmetics Award: Go Youn Jung (Can This Love Be Translated?)
Popular Star Award: Go Youn Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Yu Jae Seok, Lee Soo Ji
OST Popularity Award: An Yu Jin (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier OST)

Demikian daftar lengkap pemenang Blue Dragon Series Awards 2026. Selamat untuk para pemenang.*
 

(SIS)

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