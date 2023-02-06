LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards 2023 ke-65 tahun diadakan pada 5 Februari 2023 di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles California. Siapa sajakah pemenang Grammy Awards 2023?

Grammy Awards merupakan acara penghargaan yang diberikan oleh National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences di Amerika Serikat sebagai bentuk pengakuan dan apresiasi prestasi yang luar biasa dalam industri musik.

Tradisi malam upacara penganugerahan Grammy pertama kali diselenggarakan pada tanggal 4 Mei 1959, untuk menghormati prestasi musik oleh artis untuk tahun 1958. Upacara penghargaan tahunan yang sangat populer ini juga menampilkan pertunjukan dari beberapa artis terkenal.

Seperti dilansir dari The New York Times, Senin (6/2/2023), berikut daftar para pemenang Grammy Awards 2023:

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy on Me - Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher - Michael Bublé

Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Empire Central - Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Best Metal Performance

Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

Best Rock Song

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best Rock Album

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Best Alternative Music Performance

Chaise Longue - Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best R&B Performance

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Plastic Off the Sofa - Beyoncé

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Best R&B Album

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Best Rap Performance

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

Best Rap Song

The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance

Live Forever - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song

‘Til You Can’t - Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Endangered Species - Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Linger Awhile - Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 - Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango at the Wall in New York - Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kingdom - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Fear Is Not My Future - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake and Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Breathe - Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album

Pasieros - Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

Best Música Urbana Album

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Motomami - Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Un Canto por México — El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy - Marc Anthony

Best American Roots Performance

Stompin’ Ground - Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Best Americana Performance

Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album

Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Get On Board - Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album Revealer - Madison Cunningham Best Regional Roots Music Album Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky Best Reggae Album The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid Best Global Music Performance Bayethe - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode Best Global Music Album Sakura - Masa Takumi Best Children’s Music Album The Movement - Alphabet Rockers Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording Finding Me - Viola Davis Best Spoken Word Poetry Album The Poet Who Sat by the Door - J. Ivy Best Comedy Album The Closer - Dave Chappelle Best Musical Theater Album “Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording),” Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast) Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Encanto - Various Artists Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media Encanto - Germaine Franco, composer Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou, composer Best Song Written for Visual Media “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” — Cast) Best Instrumental Composition Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer) Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella Scrapple From the Apple - John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and the SWR Big Band featuring Martin Aeur) Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals Songbird (Orchestral Version) - Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

Best Recording Package Beginningless Beginning - Chun-Tien Hsia and Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra) Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83, Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead) Best Album Notes Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) - Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco) Best Historical Album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) - Cheryl Pawelski and Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco) Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Tobias Jesso Jr. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical Harry’s House - Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent and Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles) Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Jack Antonoff Best Remixed Recording About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) Best Immersive Audio Album Divine Tides - Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej) Best Engineered Album, Classical Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique — The Making of the Orchestra - Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post and Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater and Chicago Symphony Orchestra) Producer of the Year, Classical Judith Sherman Best Orchestral Performance Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman - Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony) Best Opera Recording Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) Best Choral Performance Born - Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing) Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance Shaw: Evergreen - Attacca Quartet Best Classical Instrumental Solo Letters for the Future - Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene - Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist Best Classical Compendium An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers Best Contemporary Classical Composition Puts: Contact - Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three and the Philadelphia Orchestra) Best Music Video All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer Best Music Film Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Various Artists; Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart and Ryan Suffern, video producers