LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards 2023 ke-65 tahun diadakan pada 5 Februari 2023 di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles California. Siapa sajakah pemenang Grammy Awards 2023?
Grammy Awards merupakan acara penghargaan yang diberikan oleh National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences di Amerika Serikat sebagai bentuk pengakuan dan apresiasi prestasi yang luar biasa dalam industri musik.
Tradisi malam upacara penganugerahan Grammy pertama kali diselenggarakan pada tanggal 4 Mei 1959, untuk menghormati prestasi musik oleh artis untuk tahun 1958. Upacara penghargaan tahunan yang sangat populer ini juga menampilkan pertunjukan dari beberapa artis terkenal.
Seperti dilansir dari The New York Times, Senin (6/2/2023), berikut daftar para pemenang Grammy Awards 2023:
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy on Me - Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher - Michael Bublé
Best Pop Vocal Album
Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Empire Central - Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Best Metal Performance
Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
Best Rock Song
Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best Rock Album
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Best Alternative Music Performance
Chaise Longue - Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Best R&B Performance
Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Plastic Off the Sofa - Beyoncé
Best R&B Song
“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Best R&B Album
Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Best Rap Performance
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
Best Rap Song
The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Solo Performance
Live Forever - Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song
‘Til You Can’t - Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
Best Country Album
A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Endangered Species - Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Linger Awhile - Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
New Standards Vol. 1 - Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Fandango at the Wall in New York - Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kingdom - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Fear Is Not My Future - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake and Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Breathe - Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best Latin Pop Album
Pasieros - Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
Best Música Urbana Album
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Motomami - Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Canto por México — El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy - Marc Anthony
Best American Roots Performance
Stompin’ Ground - Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Best Americana Performance
Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt
Best American Roots Song
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Best Bluegrass Album
Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Get On Board - Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter
Baca Juga: Ikut Acara Offline BuddyKu Fest, Cara Jadi Content Creator Handal Zaman Now!
Follow Berita Okezone di Google News