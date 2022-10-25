Share

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Anti-Hero, Single Baru Taylor Swift

Dennira Prifta Binantari, Okezone · Selasa 25 Oktober 2022 14:24 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 10 25 33 2694141 lirik-lagu-dan-terjemahan-anti-hero-single-baru-taylor-swift-wkqUuG531L.jpg Lirik lagu dan terjemahan Anti-Hero dari Taylor Swift. (Foto: Billboard)
A A A

JAKARTA - Taylor Swift resmi merilis single barunya, Anti-Hero, pada 21 Oktober 2022. Sekitar 3 hari setelah dirilis, video musik dari lagu ini sudah ditonton lebih dari 29 juta kali dan menempati peringkat 5 daftar Trending for Music YouTube. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu tersebut 

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

I have this thing where I get older

But just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works the graveyard shift

All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices

I end up in crisis

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

‘Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)

It’s me hi

I’m the problem it’s me

At teatime everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun

But never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I’m a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out

Slowly lurching toward your favorite city

Pierced through the heart but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism

I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

And life will lose all it’s meaning

(For the last time)

It’s me hi

I’m the problem it’s me

At teatime everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun

But never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers ‘round and reads it

My daughter in law kills me for the money

And then someone screams out

“She’s laughing up at us from hell!”

It’s me

Hi

I’m the problem

It’s me

It’s me

Hi

Everybody agrees

Everybody agrees

It’s me

Hi (hi)

I’m the problem it’s me

(I’m the problem it’s me)

At teatime (time)

Everybody agrees

(Everybody agrees)

I’ll stare directly at the sun

But never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Baca Juga: 3 Cara Mudah Kirim Uang ke Luar Negeri

Terjemahan

Aku punya kebiasaan ini ketika bertambah tua

Tapi tak lebih bijaksana

Tengah malam menjadi sore bagiku

Ketika depresiku datang di pagi hari

Semua orang yang kuhantui berdiri di ruang itu

Aku tak seharusnya ditinggalkan sendiri

Mereka datang untuk menuntut sesuatu

Aku berakhir dalam krisis

(Dongeng sama tuanya dengan waktu)

Aku bangun berteriak dari mimpi

Suatu hari aku akan melihat kau pergi

Karena kau lelah dengan ulahku

(Untuk terakhir kali)

Ini aku, hi

Akulah masalahnya ini aku

Saat waktu minum teh semua orang setuju

Aku langsung menatap ke matahari

Tapi tak pernah ke cermin

Pasti melelahkan selalu mendukung si anti-hero

Terkadang aku merasa

Semua orang seperti bayi menggemaskan

Dan aku monster di atas bukit

Terlalu besar untuk bersosialisasi

Perlahan meluncur ke kota favorit

Menusuk menembus jantung tapi tak pernah membunuh

Apakah kau mendengar narsisme terselubungku

Ia menyamar jadi altruisme seperti anggota kongres

(Dongeng sama tuanya dengan waktu)

Aku bangun teriak dari mimpi

Suatu hari aku akan melihat kau pergi

Dan hidup akan kehilangan semua maknanya

(Untuk terakhir kali)

Ini aku, hi

Aku masalahnya inilah aku

Saat waktu minum teh semua orang setuju

Aku langsung menatap ke matahari

Tapi tak pernah ke cermin

Pasti melelahkan selalu mendukung si anti-hero

Aku pernah bermimpi

Menantuku akan membunuh aku demi uang

Dia pikir aku meninggalkan warisan untuk mereka

Keluarga berkumpul dan membaca surat wasiatku

Tiba-tiba seseorang berteriak

“Dia menertawai kita dari neraka!”

Ini aku

Hi

Akulah masalahnya

Ini aku

Ini aku

Hi

Semua orang setuju

Semua orang setuju

Ini aku

Hi (hi)

Akulah masalahnya ini aku

(Akulah masalahnya ini aku)

Saat minum teh (waktu)

Semua orang setuju

(Semua orang setuju)

Aku langsung menatap ke matahari

Tapi tak pernah ke cermin

Pasti melelahkan selalu mendukung si anti-hero*

BACA JUGA: 15 Lagu Taylor Swift untuk Mantan, Kerap Bikin Baper

BACA JUGA: Clara Shinta Trending di Twitter Imbas Isu Jadi Simpanan Pejabat

1
2

Berita Terkait

Taylor Swift

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Bunda Corla Blakblakan Ungkap Gajinya Jadi Pegawai Restoran Cepat Saji Jerman

Bunda Corla Blakblakan Ungkap Gajinya Jadi Pegawai Restoran Cepat Saji Jerman

Hamil Anak Kedua, Tasya Kamila Ngidam Makanan Manis

Hamil Anak Kedua, Tasya Kamila Ngidam Makanan Manis

Betrand Peto Cium Pipi Sarwendah, Netizen Ingatkan Soal Akil Baligh

Betrand Peto Cium Pipi Sarwendah, Netizen Ingatkan Soal Akil Baligh

Alami KDRT Verbal, Roro Fitria Trauma Bertemu Andre Irawan

Alami KDRT Verbal, Roro Fitria Trauma Bertemu Andre Irawan

Ria Ricis Bicara Tentang Ramalan Hard Gumay Soal Video Asusila Artis Inisial R

Ria Ricis Bicara Tentang Ramalan Hard Gumay Soal Video Asusila Artis Inisial R

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini