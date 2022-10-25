JAKARTA - Taylor Swift resmi merilis single barunya, Anti-Hero, pada 21 Oktober 2022. Sekitar 3 hari setelah dirilis, video musik dari lagu ini sudah ditonton lebih dari 29 juta kali dan menempati peringkat 5 daftar Trending for Music YouTube. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu tersebut

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

I have this thing where I get older

But just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works the graveyard shift

All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices

I end up in crisis

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

‘Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)

It’s me hi

I’m the problem it’s me

At teatime everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun

But never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I’m a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out

Slowly lurching toward your favorite city

Pierced through the heart but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism

I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

And life will lose all it’s meaning

(For the last time)

It’s me hi

I’m the problem it’s me

At teatime everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun

But never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers ‘round and reads it

My daughter in law kills me for the money

And then someone screams out

“She’s laughing up at us from hell!”

It’s me

Hi

I’m the problem

It’s me

It’s me

Hi

Everybody agrees

Everybody agrees

It’s me

Hi (hi)

I’m the problem it’s me

(I’m the problem it’s me)

At teatime (time)

Everybody agrees

(Everybody agrees)

I’ll stare directly at the sun

But never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Terjemahan Aku punya kebiasaan ini ketika bertambah tua Tapi tak lebih bijaksana Tengah malam menjadi sore bagiku Ketika depresiku datang di pagi hari Semua orang yang kuhantui berdiri di ruang itu Aku tak seharusnya ditinggalkan sendiri Mereka datang untuk menuntut sesuatu Aku berakhir dalam krisis (Dongeng sama tuanya dengan waktu) Aku bangun berteriak dari mimpi Suatu hari aku akan melihat kau pergi Karena kau lelah dengan ulahku (Untuk terakhir kali) Ini aku, hi Akulah masalahnya ini aku Saat waktu minum teh semua orang setuju Aku langsung menatap ke matahari Tapi tak pernah ke cermin Pasti melelahkan selalu mendukung si anti-hero Terkadang aku merasa Semua orang seperti bayi menggemaskan Dan aku monster di atas bukit Terlalu besar untuk bersosialisasi Perlahan meluncur ke kota favorit Menusuk menembus jantung tapi tak pernah membunuh Apakah kau mendengar narsisme terselubungku Ia menyamar jadi altruisme seperti anggota kongres (Dongeng sama tuanya dengan waktu) Aku bangun teriak dari mimpi Suatu hari aku akan melihat kau pergi Dan hidup akan kehilangan semua maknanya (Untuk terakhir kali) Ini aku, hi Aku masalahnya inilah aku Saat waktu minum teh semua orang setuju Aku langsung menatap ke matahari Tapi tak pernah ke cermin Pasti melelahkan selalu mendukung si anti-hero Aku pernah bermimpi Menantuku akan membunuh aku demi uang Dia pikir aku meninggalkan warisan untuk mereka Keluarga berkumpul dan membaca surat wasiatku Tiba-tiba seseorang berteriak "Dia menertawai kita dari neraka!" Ini aku Hi Akulah masalahnya Ini aku Ini aku Hi Semua orang setuju Semua orang setuju Ini aku Hi (hi) Akulah masalahnya ini aku (Akulah masalahnya ini aku) Saat minum teh (waktu) Semua orang setuju (Semua orang setuju) Aku langsung menatap ke matahari Tapi tak pernah ke cermin Pasti melelahkan selalu mendukung si anti-hero*