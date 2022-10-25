JAKARTA - Taylor Swift resmi merilis single barunya, Anti-Hero, pada 21 Oktober 2022. Sekitar 3 hari setelah dirilis, video musik dari lagu ini sudah ditonton lebih dari 29 juta kali dan menempati peringkat 5 daftar Trending for Music YouTube. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu tersebut
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
I have this thing where I get older
But just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works the graveyard shift
All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room
I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices
I end up in crisis
(Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving
‘Cause you got tired of my scheming
(For the last time)
It’s me hi
I’m the problem it’s me
At teatime everybody agrees
I’ll stare directly at the sun
But never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby
And I’m a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out
Slowly lurching toward your favorite city
Pierced through the heart but never killed
Did you hear my covert narcissism
I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman
(Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving
And life will lose all it’s meaning
(For the last time)
It’s me hi
I’m the problem it’s me
At teatime everybody agrees
I’ll stare directly at the sun
But never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
I have this dream
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers ‘round and reads it
My daughter in law kills me for the money
And then someone screams out
“She’s laughing up at us from hell!”
It’s me
Hi
I’m the problem
It’s me
It’s me
Hi
Everybody agrees
Everybody agrees
It’s me
Hi (hi)
I’m the problem it’s me
(I’m the problem it’s me)
At teatime (time)
Everybody agrees
(Everybody agrees)
I’ll stare directly at the sun
But never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
