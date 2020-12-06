SEOUL - Rangkaian ajang penghargaan Melon Music Awards (MMA) telah rampung digelar sepanjang 2-5 Desember 2020. Pada malam puncaknya, BTS mencuri perhatian setelah memborong seluruh daesang (grand prizes) dalam ajang tersebut.

Adapun tiga daesang yang diraih BTS di antaranya: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, dan Artist of the Year. Tak hanya itu, Jungkook cs juga memenangkan penghargaan Best Male Dance dan Netizen Choice.

Acara yang digelar secara online tanpa kehadiran penonton itu tak menyurutkan semangat para member BTS untuk menghibur penggemarnya, meski tanpa kehadiran salah satu member mereka, Suga.

Tak hanya BTS, Berikut daftar lengkap artis yang berhasil memenangkan penghargaan Melon Music Awards 2020 seperti dikutip dari Soompi, Minggu (6/12/2020).

Top 10 Artists: BTS, Im Young Wong, IZ*ONE, Baekhyun ‘EXO’, IU, BLACKPINK, OH MY GIRL, Kim Ho Joong, Zico, dan Baek Yerin

Album of the Year: ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ (BTS)

Song of the Year: Dynamite (BTS)

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year (Pria): CRAVITY

New Artist of the Year (Wanita): WEEKLY

1theK Original Contents: THE BOYZ

Best Performance: MONSTA X

Best Pop: To Die For (Sam Smith)

Best Dance (Pria): BTS (Dynamite)

Best Dance (Wanita): BLACKPINK (How You Like That)

Best Trot: Im Young Woong

Best Performance Director: Son Sung Deuk (Big Hit Entertainment)

Best Song Writer: Young Tak

Netizen Choice: BTS

Hot Trend: Trot Men 6

Best Ballad: Dear (DAVICHI)

Best Rap/Hip Hop: DAMOIM (Yumdda, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon D) IMMADO

Best R&B/Soul: Baek Ye Rin ‘Square (2017)’

Best Indie: Leo (Bolbbalgan4 feat. Baekhyun ‘EXO’)

Best OST: Aloha (Jo Jung Suk)

Best Rock: Eight IU feat. Suga BTS*

