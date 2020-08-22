Lirik Lagu Dynamite dari BTS

Sabtu 22 Agustus 2020 14:11 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2020 08 22 205 2265725 lirik-lagu-dynamite-dari-bts-sm1Y2A4H3M.jpg BTS (Foto: Big Hit Entertainment)
JAKARTA - Boyband BTS kembali mencuri perhatian pecinta K-Pop. Terbaru, mereka mengeluarkan lagu berjudul Dynamite.

Dilansir Inews.id, BTS hanya dalam waktu 20 menit penayangannya, Music Video (MV) tersebut berhasil meraup 10 juta lebih viewers dan menjadi trending di YouTube.

BTS

 

Supaya dapat dimengerti para pendengarnya, single Dynamite ini dirilis dalam bahasa Inggris. Berikut lirik lagu BTS Dynamite lengkap untuk panduan Anda bernyanyi.

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shoes on get up in the morn

 

Cup of milk let’s rock and roll

Sing song when I’m walking home

 

Jump up to the top LeBron

Ding dong call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

 

 

This is getting heavy

Can you hear the bass boom, I’m ready

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah this beat cha ching like money

Disco overload I’m into that I’m good to go

I’m diamond you know I glow up

Hey, so let’s go

 

Cos ah ah I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah

 

Bring a friend join the crowd

Whoever wanna come along

Word up talk the talk just move like we off the wall

 

Day or night the sky’s alight

So we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

This is getting heavy

 

Can you hear the bass boom, I’m ready

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah this beat cha ching like money

Disco overload I’m into that I’m good to go

I’m diamond you know I glow up

Let’s go

 

Cos ah ah I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah

 

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah

 

Dynnnnnanana eh

Dynnnnnanana eh

Dynnnnnanana eh

Light it up like dynamite

 

Dynnnnnanana eh

Dynnnnnanana eh

Dynnnnnanana eh

Light it up like dynamite

 

Cos ah ah I’m in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite

Cos ah ah I’m in the stars tonight

 

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I’mma light it up like dynamite, woah

 

 

 

