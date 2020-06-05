SEOUL - Perhelatan Baeksang Arts Awards ke-56 sukses digelar di KINTEX, Islan, Korea Selatan, pada 5 Juni 2020. Meski dihelat tanpa penonton, penghargaan dunia film dan televisi terbesar di Negeri Ginseng menjadi momen membahagiakan bagi para pemenangnya.

Mengutip Koreaboo, inilah daftar pemenang lengkap Baeksang Arts Awards 2020:

PENGHARGAAN KHUSUS

Tiktok Male Popularity Award: Hyun Bin – Crash Landing on You

Tiktok Female Popularity Award: Son Ye Jin – Crash Landing on You

Bazaar Icon Award: Seo Ji Hye – Crash Landing on You

KATEGORI TEATER

Baeksang Theater Award: Shin Yoo Cheong – Scorched Love

Small Theater Award: 0set Project

Male Top Excellence Award: Baek Seok Kwang – WIFE

Female Top Excellence Award: Kim Jeong – Rotterdam

KATEGORI FILM

Technical Award: Kim Seo Hee – The Man Standing Next

Best Screenplay: Lee Sang Geun – EXIT

Best New Director: Kim Do Young – Kim Ji Young: Born 1982

Best Director: Kim Bora – House of Hummingbird

Best New Actress: Kang Mal Geum – Lucky Chansil

Best New Actor: Park Myung Hoon – Parasite

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sae Byuk – House of Hummingbird

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Kwang Soo – Inseparable Bros

Best Actress: Jeon Do Yeon – Birthday

Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun – The Man Standing Next

Best Film: Parasite

Daesang: Bong Joon Ho – Parasite





KATEGORI TELEVISI

Technical Award: Jeong Yeon Wook – Great Escape 3

Best Screenplay: Lim Sang Choon – When the Camellia Blooms

Best Variety Performer – Female: Park Na Rae – I Live Alone

Best Variety Performer – Male: Yoo Jae Suk – How Do You Play?

Best Entertainment Program: Mister Trot

Best Educational Show: Giant PengTV

Best Drama: Hot Stove League

Best Director: Mo Wan Il – The World of the Married

Best New Actress: Kim Da Mi – Itaewon Class

Best New Actor: Ahn Hyo Seop – Dr. Romantic 2

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young – Crash Landing on You

Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se – When the Camellia Blooms

Best Actress: Kim Hee Ae – The World of the Married

Best Actor: Kang Ha Neul – When the Camellia Blooms

Daesang: When the Camellia Blooms

