SEOUL - Perhelatan Baeksang Arts Awards ke-56 sukses digelar di KINTEX, Islan, Korea Selatan, pada 5 Juni 2020. Meski dihelat tanpa penonton, penghargaan dunia film dan televisi terbesar di Negeri Ginseng menjadi momen membahagiakan bagi para pemenangnya.
Mengutip Koreaboo, inilah daftar pemenang lengkap Baeksang Arts Awards 2020:
PENGHARGAAN KHUSUS
Tiktok Male Popularity Award: Hyun Bin – Crash Landing on You
Tiktok Female Popularity Award: Son Ye Jin – Crash Landing on You
Bazaar Icon Award: Seo Ji Hye – Crash Landing on You
KATEGORI TEATER
Baeksang Theater Award: Shin Yoo Cheong – Scorched Love
Small Theater Award: 0set Project
Male Top Excellence Award: Baek Seok Kwang – WIFE
Female Top Excellence Award: Kim Jeong – Rotterdam
KATEGORI FILM
Technical Award: Kim Seo Hee – The Man Standing Next
Best Screenplay: Lee Sang Geun – EXIT
Best New Director: Kim Do Young – Kim Ji Young: Born 1982
Best Director: Kim Bora – House of Hummingbird
Best New Actress: Kang Mal Geum – Lucky Chansil
Best New Actor: Park Myung Hoon – Parasite
Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sae Byuk – House of Hummingbird
Best Supporting Actor: Lee Kwang Soo – Inseparable Bros
Best Actress: Jeon Do Yeon – Birthday
Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun – The Man Standing Next
Best Film: Parasite
Daesang: Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
KATEGORI TELEVISI
Technical Award: Jeong Yeon Wook – Great Escape 3
Best Screenplay: Lim Sang Choon – When the Camellia Blooms
Best Variety Performer – Female: Park Na Rae – I Live Alone
Best Variety Performer – Male: Yoo Jae Suk – How Do You Play?
Best Entertainment Program: Mister Trot
Best Educational Show: Giant PengTV
Best Drama: Hot Stove League
Best Director: Mo Wan Il – The World of the Married
Best New Actress: Kim Da Mi – Itaewon Class
Best New Actor: Ahn Hyo Seop – Dr. Romantic 2
Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young – Crash Landing on You
Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se – When the Camellia Blooms
Best Actress: Kim Hee Ae – The World of the Married
Best Actor: Kang Ha Neul – When the Camellia Blooms
Daesang: When the Camellia Blooms
