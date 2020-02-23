nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Old Me - 5 Seconds of Summer

Minggu 23 Februari 2020 18:34 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer
Shout out to the old me and everything he showed me

Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me

Never a night alone, anywhere you wanna go

Woke up in the mornin' wearin' someone else's clothes

Pictures in my phone with people I don't know

Woke up in the mornin', how the hell'd I make it home?

And they wondered how long I could keep it up

While I wondered if I'd ever, if I'd ever get enough

And I did some shit I never should've done, eh-eh

I would do it over now, I'd do it over

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh

All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made

Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me

 

Another round, here we go, going in blow for blow

Look into the mirror, take the punches that I throw

I'm constantly reminded of all the compromises

By the people from my past who have a hard time letting go, yeah

And they wondered how long I could keep it up

While I wondered if I'd ever, if I'd ever get enough

And I did some shit I never should've done, eh-eh

I would do it over now, I'd do it over

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh

All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made

Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh

Devil at my door

Got me knockin', knockin', knockin' on the other side

Ashes on the floor

But I'm walkin', walkin', walkin' outta here alive

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me (The world was trying to slow me, yeah)

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely (Lonely)

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh

All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made

Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid (Yeah)

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me (Yeah, the old me)

Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh

