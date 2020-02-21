nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu My Oh My dari Camila Cabello

Ady Prawira Riandi, Jurnalis · Sabtu 22 Februari 2020 03:01 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 21 205 2172241 lirik-lagu-my-oh-my-dari-camila-cabello-FxyulZUSJa.jpg Camila Cabello (Foto: Instagram Camila Cabello)
They say he likes a good time

(My oh my)

He comes alive at midnight

(Every night)

My mama doesn't trust him

(My oh my)

He's only here for one thing but

(So am I)

 

Yeah, a little bit older

A black leather jacket

A bad reputation

Insatiable habits

He was onto me

One look and I couldn't breathe

Yeah, I said if he kissed me

I might let it happen

 

I swear on my life that I've been a good girl

Tonight I don't want to be her

 

They say he likes a good time

(My oh my)

He comes alive at midnight

(Every night)

My mama doesn't trust him

(My oh my)

He's only here for one thing but (Let's go)

(So am I)

 

Look, I'm the type to make her turn on her daddy

DaBaby make her forget what she learned from her daddy

I don't be trippin' on lil' shawty, I let her do whatever she please

I don't be kissin' on lil' shawty, she don't be kissin' on me either

She came with you then left with me, I went up a point, let's call it even (Yeah)

Don't like the car she in, gon' end up buying her a new Beamer (Let's go)

That girl know what she want, she make me take it off when she see me (Let's go)

She say I make her wet whenever my face pop up on TV

I had to say, "No disrespect, gotta do it safe or you can keep it"

Pop star, I'm fresh up out the trap and I'm goin' Bieber

She know I'ma call away, she can drop a pin and I'd come meet her

Stand next to me, you gon' end up catchin' a fever

I'm hot (Yeah)

 

I swear on my life that I've been a good girl (Good girl, good girl)

Tonight I don't want to be her

 

They say he likes a good time

(My oh my)

He comes alive at midnight

(He comes alive, oh every night)

My mama doesn't trust him

(My oh my)

He's only here for one thing but

(So am I)

 

My my my my my oh my

My mama doesn't trust you baby

My my my my my oh my

And my daddy doesn't know you, no

My, my, my, my, my oh my (Oh my, my, my, my oh my)

My, my, my, my, my oh my (My, my, ooh)

 

They say he likes a good time

(My oh my)

He comes alive at midnight

(Every night)

My mama doesn't trust him

(My oh my)

He's only here for one thing but

(So am I)

