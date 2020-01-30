"Favorite Sin"
(feat. Tuan Tigabelas)
All of my life I've been searching for some who
Gets me, accepts me, finds my flaws fancy
I never thought we would have worked it out
Looking at hindsight, now all seems right
Oh I was so wrong, you came on so strong
It all happened like magic
I'm intoxicated and I want more
Uh baby, you're the one I really want, I really need
Cause you're an angel
Don't ever you go away
Sent down from heaven
To take all my pain away
Your love is magic
I want you, I need you here
You light my fire, my angel
'Cause you are, you're my favorite sin
All of my life I've been searching for some who
Gets me, adore me, finds my flaws fancy
I never thought we would have worked it out
Looking at hindsight, now all seems right
Oh I was so wrong, you came on so strong
It all happened like magic
I'm intoxicated and I want more
Uh baby, you're the one I really want, I really need
Cause you're an angel
Don't ever you go away
Sent down from heaven
To take all my pain away
Your love is magic
I want you, I need you here
You light my fire, my angel
'Cause you are, you're my favorite sin
Yo girl you know I got you,right?
Let me the one who hold your hand
In the middle of the night
Be the one who guard you
I'm a treat you right
Yo girl, don't stop
You make me fly so high
If loving you is wrong
Baby, I don't want be right
So Mamacita
You're my senorita
Every great king need a queen, so I need you
No matter where you go
Please take me with you
Till the end of time, you're my only diva
1, 2, 3 and to the 4
Do this one more time, let's go
Cause you're an angel
Don't ever you go away
Sent down from heaven
To take all my pain away
Your love is magic
I want you, I need you here
You light my fire, my angel
'Cause you are, you're my favorite sin
You're my favorite sin
You're my favorite sin
You're my favorite sin
You're my favorite sin
(sus)