"Favorite Sin"

(feat. Tuan Tigabelas)

All of my life I've been searching for some who

Gets me, accepts me, finds my flaws fancy

I never thought we would have worked it out

Looking at hindsight, now all seems right

Oh I was so wrong, you came on so strong

It all happened like magic

I'm intoxicated and I want more

Uh baby, you're the one I really want, I really need

Cause you're an angel

Don't ever you go away

Sent down from heaven

To take all my pain away

Your love is magic

I want you, I need you here

You light my fire, my angel

'Cause you are, you're my favorite sin

All of my life I've been searching for some who

Gets me, adore me, finds my flaws fancy

I never thought we would have worked it out

Looking at hindsight, now all seems right

Oh I was so wrong, you came on so strong

It all happened like magic

I'm intoxicated and I want more

Uh baby, you're the one I really want, I really need

Cause you're an angel

Don't ever you go away

Sent down from heaven

To take all my pain away

Your love is magic

I want you, I need you here

You light my fire, my angel

'Cause you are, you're my favorite sin

Yo girl you know I got you,right?

Let me the one who hold your hand

In the middle of the night

Be the one who guard you

I'm a treat you right

Yo girl, don't stop

You make me fly so high

If loving you is wrong

Baby, I don't want be right

So Mamacita

You're my senorita

Every great king need a queen, so I need you

No matter where you go

Please take me with you

Till the end of time, you're my only diva

1, 2, 3 and to the 4

Do this one more time, let's go

Cause you're an angel

Don't ever you go away

Sent down from heaven

To take all my pain away

Your love is magic

I want you, I need you here

You light my fire, my angel

'Cause you are, you're my favorite sin

You're my favorite sin

You're my favorite sin

You're my favorite sin

You're my favorite sin

(sus)