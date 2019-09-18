nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Hanya Rindu Versi Bahasa Inggris dari Emma Heestres

Lintang Tribuana, Jurnalis · Rabu 18 September 2019 17:51 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2019 09 18 205 2106447 lirik-lagu-hanya-rindu-versi-bahasa-inggris-dari-emma-heestres-hvvlMhUlxt.jpg Emma Heestres (Foto: Youtube Emma Heestres)
A A A
0 Komentar

JAKARTA - Emma Heestres, Youtuber asal Belanda ini belakangan menjadi trending di Youtube. Pasalnya, ia menyanyikan lagu Hanya Rindu milik Andmesh Kamaleng dengan versi bahasa Inggris dan diberi judul Just Missing you.

Penampilan Emma tersebut rupanya berhasil mencuri perhatian publik, terutama warganet dari Indonesia. Terbukti, video unggahannya meng-cover lagu Andmesh Kamaleng di Youtube sudah ditonton 5 juta kali.

Baca Juga:

The Santri Tuai Kritik Pedas, Ustadz Yusuf Mansur Beri Komentar Bijak

Asyik Joget, Nikita Mirzani Tepergok Tak Kenakan Bra


Perempuan 23 tahun itu memang menyukai dunia tarik suara. Ia kerap mengunggah video penampilannya bernyanyinya di channel Youtubenya.

Emma sendiri mulai dikenal dunia Youtube pada 2015. Kala itu ia muncul dengan membawakan lagu Sugar milik Maroon 5.

Terbaru, ia membawakan lagu Hanya Rindu milik Andmesh versi bahasa Inggris dengan judul Just Missing You. Ia mengunggahnya di Youtube pada 6 September 2019.

Penasaran dengan lagunya? Berikut ini Okezone hadirkan lirik lagu Just Missing You.

Just Missing You

 

When i am by myself

Looking at photos and videos

That we took

I've been keeping them so long

 

And with my broken heart

I see all pictures of myself

Living life without you just feel so wrong

 

I want you to be here with me

I know its sounds crazy

I miss your laugh and

I miss everything

We used to be

 

And even if it is just for a while

Then God please give us the time

I can't deal with the reality

There's nothing left that i can do

Cause my heart is just missing you

 

I tried everything

Every way i could forget you

Just so i can live my life without you

Ohhh

 

Nothing is the same

It's hard for me

To erase all of the memories i have with you

 

I want you to be here with me

I know it sounds crazy

I misa your laugh and

I miss everything

We used to be

 

And even if it is just for a while

Then God please give us the time

I can't deal with the reality

There's nothing left that i can do

Cause my heart is just missing you

Ohhohhh

Just missing you

Ohhhohhh

 

I want you to be here with me

I know it sounds crazy

I miss your laugh and

I miss everything

We used to be

 

And even if it is just for a while

Then God please give us the time

I can't deal with the reality

There's nothing left that i can do

Ohhhhh i cand deal with the reality

There's nothing left that i can do

 

Cause my heart is just missing you ohohoh

Cause my heart is just missing you

Mmmm

 

It's your smile that i miss from you

1
2
BERITA FOTO
+ 8

Potret Feby Putri Mengenakan Hijab Coklat dan Hitam

Potret cantik mengenakan hijab coklat. (Foto: Instagram @fbyputrtinc)

Berita Terkait

Musik

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Lirik Lagu Just Missing You Emma Heesters

Lirik Lagu Just Missing You Emma Heesters

Lirik Lagu Don't Call Me Angel

Lirik Lagu Don't Call Me Angel

Sukses di Youtube, Feby Putri Hadirkan Single Perdana

Sukses di Youtube, Feby Putri Hadirkan Single Perdana

Sukses di Live Streaming, Riri Muha Hadirkan Lagu Bukan Cinta Sejati

Sukses di Live Streaming, Riri Muha Hadirkan Lagu Bukan Cinta Sejati

Serunya Gita Gutawa dan Vadi Akbar Konser di Kastil Burg Welterode Jerman

Serunya Gita Gutawa dan Vadi Akbar Konser di Kastil Burg Welterode Jerman

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini