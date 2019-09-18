JAKARTA - Emma Heestres, Youtuber asal Belanda ini belakangan menjadi trending di Youtube. Pasalnya, ia menyanyikan lagu Hanya Rindu milik Andmesh Kamaleng dengan versi bahasa Inggris dan diberi judul Just Missing you.
Penampilan Emma tersebut rupanya berhasil mencuri perhatian publik, terutama warganet dari Indonesia. Terbukti, video unggahannya meng-cover lagu
Andmesh Kamaleng di Youtube sudah ditonton 5 juta kali. Baca Juga:
Perempuan 23 tahun itu memang menyukai dunia tarik suara. Ia kerap mengunggah video penampilannya bernyanyinya di channel Youtubenya.
Emma sendiri mulai dikenal dunia Youtube pada 2015. Kala itu ia muncul dengan membawakan lagu Sugar milik Maroon 5.
Terbaru, ia membawakan lagu
milik Andmesh versi bahasa Inggris dengan judul Hanya Rindu Just Missing You. Ia mengunggahnya di Youtube pada 6 September 2019.
Penasaran dengan lagunya? Berikut ini
Okezone hadirkan lirik lagu Just Missing You.
Just Missing You
When i am by myself
Looking at photos and videos
That we took
I've been keeping them so long
And with my broken heart
I see all pictures of myself
Living life without you just feel so wrong
I want you to be here with me
I know its sounds crazy
I miss your laugh and
I miss everything
We used to be
And even if it is just for a while
Then God please give us the time
I can't deal with the reality
There's nothing left that i can do
Cause my heart is just missing you
I tried everything
Every way i could forget you
Just so i can live my life without you
Ohhh
Nothing is the same
It's hard for me
To erase all of the memories i have with you
I want you to be here with me
I know it sounds crazy
I misa your laugh and
I miss everything
We used to be
And even if it is just for a while
Then God please give us the time
I can't deal with the reality
There's nothing left that i can do
Cause my heart is just missing you
Ohhohhh
Just missing you
Ohhhohhh
I want you to be here with me
I know it sounds crazy
I miss your laugh and
I miss everything
We used to be
And even if it is just for a while
Then God please give us the time
I can't deal with the reality
There's nothing left that i can do
Ohhhhh i cand deal with the reality
There's nothing left that i can do
Cause my heart is just missing you ohohoh
Cause my heart is just missing you
Mmmm
It's your smile that i miss from you