편지 잘 도착했는지 궁금해 하시는 분들이 많은데 보내주신 편지들 하나하나 빠짐없이 잘 받았구 소중히 읽고 있어요! 아직 읽어야할 편지들이 너무 많아요! 힘들때 마다 읽으면서 힘낼게요 다들 너무 보고싶어요!! 고마워요 사랑해요 ❤️💕 I think there are a lot of people who are wondering if I received your letters. I have received every single one and I am reading each one with joy! I still have a lot more to read! Anytime I am having a hard time, reading your letters give me a lot of strength! Thank you so much! I love you and miss you 💕

