Lirik Lagu Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Adiyoga Priambodo, Jurnalis · Minggu 01 Maret 2020 12:00 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2020 03 01 205 2176345 lirik-lagu-nirvana-smells-like-teen-spirit-PxmR6OvYpk.jpg Nirvana (Foto: Billboard)
JAKARTA - Band beraliran Grunge, Nirvana pernah menjadi trend setter musik dunia. Bahkan, Nirvana pernah digadang akan menjadi legenda musik dunia bilamana sang vokalis Kurt Cobain tidak bunuh diri.

Salah satu lagu yang "meracuni" para penikmat musik era 90-an adalah Smell LIke Teen Spirit dari Nirvana.

 

Berikut lirik lagu Smells Like Teen Spirit dari Nirvana.

Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

Load up on guns, bring your friends

It's fun to lose and to pretend

She's over-bored and self-assured

Oh no, I know a dirty word

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello

With the lights out, it's less dangerous

Here we are now, entertain us

I feel stupid and contagious

Here we are now, entertain us

A mulatto, an albino, a mosquito, my libido

Yeah, hey

I'm worse at what I do best

And for this gift I feel blessed

Our little group has always been

And always will until the end

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello

With the lights out, it's less dangerous

Here we are now, entertain us

I feel stupid and contagious

Here we are now, entertain us

A mulatto, an albino, a mosquito, my libido

Yeah, hey

And I forget just why I taste

Oh yeah, I guess it makes me smile

I found it hard, it's hard to find

Oh well, whatever, never mind

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Hello, hello, hello

With the lights out, it's less dangerous

Here we are now, entertain us

I feel stupid and contagious

Here we are now, entertain us

 

A mulatto, an albino, a mosquito, my libido

A denial, a denial, a denial, a denial, a denial

A denial, a denial, a denial, a denial

