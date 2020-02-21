Walk in your rainbow paradise
Strawberry lipstick state of mind
I get so lost inside your eyes
Would you believe it?
You don't have to say you love me
You don't have to say nothing
You don't have to say you're mine
Honey
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
Your wonder, under summer skies
Brown skin and lemon over ice
Would you believe it?
You don't have to say you love me
I just wanna tell you something
Lately you've been on my mind
Honey
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
(It's the only thing I'll ever do)
(It's the only thing I'll ever do)
(It's the only thing I'll ever do)
(It's the only thing I'll ever do)
(It's the only thing I'll ever do)
(It's the only thing I'll ever do)
(It's the only thing I'll ever do)
(It's the only thing I'll ever do)
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
Oh honey
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
Oh honey
Just let me adore you
Like it's the only thing I'll ever do
(aln)