nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu Adore You dari Harry Styles

Adiyoga Priambodo, Jurnalis · Jum'at 21 Februari 2020 21:01 WIB
https: img-o.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 21 205 2172221 lirik-lagu-adore-you-dari-harry-styles-dqo3PB8x0j.jpg Harry Styles (Foto: Instagram Harry Styles)
A A A
0 Komentar

Walk in your rainbow paradise

Strawberry lipstick state of mind

I get so lost inside your eyes

Would you believe it?

 

You don't have to say you love me

You don't have to say nothing

You don't have to say you're mine

 

Honey

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

 

Your wonder, under summer skies

Brown skin and lemon over ice

Would you believe it?

 

You don't have to say you love me

I just wanna tell you something

Lately you've been on my mind

 

Honey

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

 

(It's the only thing I'll ever do)

(It's the only thing I'll ever do)

(It's the only thing I'll ever do)

(It's the only thing I'll ever do)

(It's the only thing I'll ever do)

(It's the only thing I'll ever do)

(It's the only thing I'll ever do)

(It's the only thing I'll ever do)

 

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

 

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey

Oh honey

 

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

 

Oh honey

Just let me adore you

Like it's the only thing I'll ever do

 

(aln)

BERITA FOTO
+ 5

Bersama Meghan Markle, Pangeran Harry Setir Sendiri Mobil ke Frogmore House

Pangeran Harry dan Meghan Markle melambaikan tangan saat berada di kendaraan menuju Frogmore House, untuk menghadiri resepsi yang digelar Pangeran Wales. (Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS)

Berita Terkait

Harry Styles

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Persembahan NOAH untuk Bunga Citra Lestari di Panggung Love Fest

Persembahan NOAH untuk Bunga Citra Lestari di Panggung Love Fest

Cantika Abigail Akan Tampilkan Persembahan untuk Chris Pattikawa di Java Jazz 2020

Cantika Abigail Akan Tampilkan Persembahan untuk Chris Pattikawa di Java Jazz 2020

Rilis MV ON, BTS Pakai 30 Pemain Marching Band & Penari

Rilis MV ON, BTS Pakai 30 Pemain Marching Band & Penari

Lirik Lagu Rare dari Selena Gomez

Lirik Lagu Rare dari Selena Gomez

Tiffany SNSD dan Lay EXO Bakal Tampil di Virgin Fest 2020

Tiffany SNSD dan Lay EXO Bakal Tampil di Virgin Fest 2020

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini