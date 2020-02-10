nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Piala Oscar 2020, Para Pemenang dan Nominator

Lintang Tribuana, Jurnalis · Senin 10 Februari 2020 10:12 WIB
https: img.okeinfo.net content 2020 02 10 206 2165950 piala-oscar-2020-para-pemenang-dan-nominator-biJlxqSVfR.jpg Brad Pitt memenangkan Best Supporting Actor dalam Film Once upon a Time in Hollywood. Foto : Istimewa
Academy Awards dilakasanakan di Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat, Senin (10/2/2020). Berikut ini daftar pemenang dan semua nominasinya :

Best supporting actress

Pemenang : Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Best supporting actor

Pemenang: Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Best adapted screenplay

Pemenang : Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Best original screenplay

Pemenang : Parasite - Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Best animated feature

Pemenang : Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Best documentary feature

Pemenang : American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best cinematography

Pemenang : 1917 - Roger Deakins

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

Best sound editing

Pemenang : Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood & David Acord

Best sound mixing

Pemenang : 1917 - Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson

Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A Morrow

Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler & Mark Ulano

Best production design

Pemenang : Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh

The Irishman - Bob Shaw & Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent & Nora Sopková

1917 - Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales

Parasite - Lee Ha Jun & Cho Won Woo

Best costume design

Pemenang : Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

The Irishman - Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo

Joker - Mark Bridges

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Best live action short

Pemenang : The Neighbors' Window

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

Saria

A Sister

Best animated short

Hair Love

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best documentary short

Pemenang : Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

In the Absence

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best actor

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Best director

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho

Best international feature

Corpus Christi - Poland

Honeyland - North Macedonia

Les Miserables - France

Pain and Glory - Spain

Parasite - South Korea

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Parasite - Yang Jinmo

Best make-up and hairstyling

Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker

Joker - Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White

1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole

Best original score

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Best original song

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough (Diane Warren)

Into the Unknown - Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez)

Stand Up - Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken & Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser & Stephane Grabli

The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones & Elliot Newman

1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach & Dominic Tuohy

