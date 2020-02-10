Academy Awards dilakasanakan di Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat, Senin (10/2/2020). Berikut ini daftar pemenang dan semua nominasinya :
Best supporting actress
Pemenang : Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Best supporting actor
Pemenang: Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Best adapted screenplay
Pemenang : Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Best original screenplay
Pemenang : Parasite - Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Best animated feature
Pemenang : Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Best documentary feature
Pemenang : American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best cinematography
Pemenang : 1917 - Roger Deakins
The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
Best sound editing
Pemenang : Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
Joker - Alan Robert Murray
1917 - Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood & David Acord
Best sound mixing
Pemenang : 1917 - Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson
Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A Morrow
Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler & Mark Ulano
Best production design
Pemenang : Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh
The Irishman - Bob Shaw & Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent & Nora Sopková
1917 - Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
Parasite - Lee Ha Jun & Cho Won Woo
Best costume design
Pemenang : Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
The Irishman - Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo
Joker - Mark Bridges
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
Best live action short
Pemenang : The Neighbors' Window
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
Saria
A Sister
Best animated short
Hair Love
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best documentary short
Pemenang : Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
In the Absence
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Best actor
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Best director
The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
1917 - Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho
Best international feature
Corpus Christi - Poland
Honeyland - North Macedonia
Les Miserables - France
Pain and Glory - Spain
Parasite - South Korea
Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland
The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
Joker - Jeff Groth
Parasite - Yang Jinmo
Best make-up and hairstyling
Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker
Joker - Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou
Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White
1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole
Best original score
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
Best original song
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough (Diane Warren)
Into the Unknown - Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez)
Stand Up - Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)
Best visual effects
Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken & Dan Sudick
The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser & Stephane Grabli
The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones & Elliot Newman
1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach & Dominic Tuohy
