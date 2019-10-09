[Verse 1: Dan + Shay]

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance

When you're drunk with your friends at a party?

What's your favorite song, does it make you smile?

Do you think of me?

[Pre-Chorus: Dan + Shay]

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?

Everything, I wanna know it all

[Chorus: Dan + Shay]

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Do you miss the road that you grew up on?

Did you get your middle name from your grandma?

When you think about your forever now, do you think of me?

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?

Everything, I wanna know it all

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Bridge: Justin Bieber]

Ooh, want the good and the bad and everything in between

Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity

Ooh, yeah

[Chorus: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber]

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (Sweet heart of yours)

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try (Yeah)

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Yeah

And I...

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance?

I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you)

I'm gonna love you

