nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik Lagu 10.000 Hours Dan, Shay, Justin Bieber

Rabu 09 Oktober 2019 15:23 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2019 10 09 205 2114783 lirik-lagu-10-000-hours-dan-shay-justin-bieber-bvSMYhSXfC.jpg Potongan Scene dari Klip Lagu 10.000 Hours
A A A
0 Komentar

[Verse 1: Dan + Shay]

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance

When you're drunk with your friends at a party?

What's your favorite song, does it make you smile?

Do you think of me?

[Pre-Chorus: Dan + Shay]

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?

Everything, I wanna know it all

[Chorus: Dan + Shay]

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Do you miss the road that you grew up on?

Did you get your middle name from your grandma?

When you think about your forever now, do you think of me?

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?

Everything, I wanna know it all

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Bridge: Justin Bieber]

Ooh, want the good and the bad and everything in between

Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity

Ooh, yeah

[Chorus: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber]

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (Sweet heart of yours)

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try (Yeah)

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Yeah

And I...

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance?

I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you)

I'm gonna love you

(ABD)

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

AMI Awards 2019 Digelar di Studio Terbesar Se-Asia Tenggara

AMI Awards 2019 Digelar di Studio Terbesar Se-Asia Tenggara

Camila Cabello Tulis Lagu tentang Shawn Mendes di Album Baru, Romance

Camila Cabello Tulis Lagu tentang Shawn Mendes di Album Baru, Romance

Daftar Lengkap 50 Nominasi AMI Awards 2019

Daftar Lengkap 50 Nominasi AMI Awards 2019

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar SertaMu Citra Scholastika

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar SertaMu Citra Scholastika

AMI Awards 2019 Siap Digelar di Studio Terbesar se-Asia Tenggara

AMI Awards 2019 Siap Digelar di Studio Terbesar se-Asia Tenggara

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini