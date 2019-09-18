Tayang baru minggu lalu, tepatnya Jumat (13/9/2019), lagu Don't Call Me Angel yang dinyanyikan 3 diva cantik Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus dan Lana Del Rey yang menjadi soundtrack film Charlie's Angels sudah ditonton 53 juta lebih.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Don't Call Me Angel oleh Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus dan Lana Del Rey:
[Verse 1: Miley Cyrus]
Uh, dont call me angel when I'm a mess
dont call me angel when I get undressed
You know I, I dont like that, boy (Uh)
I make my money, and I write the checks
So say my name with a little respect
All my girls successful, and you're just our guest
[Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus, with Lana Del Rey & (Miley Cyrus)]
Boy, dont call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can't pay my price
Ain’t from no heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
dont call me angel
[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]
Keep my name out your mouth
I know what you about
So keep my name out your mouth, oh yeah
[Bridge: Lana Del Rey]
I appreciate the way you watch me, I can't lie
I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it off the county line
I fell from heaven, now I'm living like a devil
You can't get me off your mind
I appreciate the way you want me, I can't lie
I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you're mine
Baby, I totally get it, you can't guess so
You can't get me off your mind
We in it together, but dont call me angel
[Outro: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, All]
Angel
dont call me angel (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)
dont call me angel
(ABD)