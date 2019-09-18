Tayang baru minggu lalu, tepatnya Jumat (13/9/2019), lagu Don't Call Me Angel yang dinyanyikan 3 diva cantik Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus dan Lana Del Rey yang menjadi soundtrack film Charlie's Angels sudah ditonton 53 juta lebih.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Don't Call Me Angel oleh Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus dan Lana Del Rey:

[Verse 1: Miley Cyrus]

Uh, dont call me angel when I'm a mess

dont call me angel when I get undressed

You know I, I dont like that, boy (Uh)

I make my money, and I write the checks

So say my name with a little respect

All my girls successful, and you're just our guest

[Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus, with Lana Del Rey & (Miley Cyrus)]

Boy, dont call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can't pay my price

Ain’t from no heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

dont call me angel

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

Keep my name out your mouth

I know what you about

So keep my name out your mouth, oh yeah

[Bridge: Lana Del Rey]

I appreciate the way you watch me, I can't lie

I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it off the county line

I fell from heaven, now I'm living like a devil

You can't get me off your mind

I appreciate the way you want me, I can't lie

I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you're mine

Baby, I totally get it, you can't guess so

You can't get me off your mind

We in it together, but dont call me angel

[Outro: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, All]

Angel

dont call me angel (Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah)

dont call me angel

(ABD)