LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift mengungkapkan informasi dari album terbaru Swift yaitu Lover yang segera dirilis. Dalam album tersebut, lagu kelima berjudul The Archer akan menjadi andalan Taylor Swift.

“Lagu ini sangat emosional bagi saya dan aku sangat ingin menyampaikan track ke 5 sebelum album ini keluar,” ujar Taylor Swift seperti dilansir dari Billboard.

Album Taylor Swift memiliki makna yang dalam dan memiliki kemungkinan sebagai lagu kunci yang menjelaskan makna seluruh album Lover. Saat ini penggemar Taylor Swift sudah dapat menikmati lagu tersebut melalui video lirik yang di unggahnya.

Swift juga mengkonfirmasi bahwa The Archer adalah salah satu lagu dari 18 list lagu yang dikerjakan olehnya bersama dengan Jack Antonoff dalam album Lover. Dalam siaran langsung Instagramnya Taylor Swift juga sempat menunjukan koleksi diari yang ia miliki.

Sebelumnya pada hari Senin 22 Juli 2019, Taylor Swift melalui akun Twitternya dengan animasi gif bergambar anak panah bertuliskan angka lima dari potongan musik videonya yaitu “You Need to Calm Down” mengumumkan bahwa dirinya bersemangat untuk menyampaikan suatu informasi pada tanggal 23 Juli secara langsung di Instagram.

Lover sebagai album studio ke tujuh Taylor Swift akan segera dirilis pada 23 Agustus nanti. Ia meyampaikan bahwa keseluruhan lagu dari album ini akan terdengar romantis.

Berikut lirik lagu The Archer dari Taylor Swift seperti dilansir dari Ultimate Guitar.