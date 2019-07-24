nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik dan Chord The Archer dari Taylor Swift

Frits Yonatan PS, Jurnalis · Kamis 25 Juli 2019 02:07 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2019 07 24 205 2083086 lirik-dan-chord-the-archer-dari-taylor-swift-mLqk9Q8ex3.jpg Taylor Swift (Foto: Instagram)
LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift mengungkapkan informasi dari album terbaru Swift yaitu Lover yang segera dirilis. Dalam album tersebut, lagu kelima berjudul The Archer akan menjadi andalan Taylor Swift.

“Lagu ini sangat emosional bagi saya dan aku sangat ingin menyampaikan track ke 5 sebelum album ini keluar,” ujar Taylor Swift seperti dilansir dari Billboard.

Album Taylor Swift memiliki makna yang dalam dan memiliki kemungkinan sebagai lagu kunci yang menjelaskan makna seluruh album Lover. Saat ini penggemar Taylor Swift sudah dapat menikmati lagu tersebut melalui video lirik yang di unggahnya.

Swift juga mengkonfirmasi bahwa The Archer adalah salah satu lagu dari 18 list lagu yang dikerjakan olehnya bersama dengan Jack Antonoff dalam album Lover. Dalam siaran langsung Instagramnya Taylor Swift juga sempat menunjukan koleksi diari yang ia miliki.

Sebelumnya pada hari Senin 22 Juli 2019, Taylor Swift melalui akun Twitternya dengan animasi gif bergambar anak panah bertuliskan angka lima dari potongan musik videonya yaitu “You Need to Calm Down” mengumumkan bahwa dirinya bersemangat untuk menyampaikan suatu informasi pada tanggal 23 Juli secara langsung di Instagram.

Lover sebagai album studio ke tujuh Taylor Swift akan segera dirilis pada 23 Agustus nanti. Ia meyampaikan bahwa keseluruhan lagu dari album ini akan terdengar romantis.

Berikut lirik lagu The Archer dari Taylor Swift seperti dilansir dari Ultimate Guitar.

 [Intro]
C

[Verse 1]
  G     Am            F
Combat, I'm ready for combat
              G            Am          F
I say I don't want that, but what if I do?
    G          Am          F
'Cause cruelty wins in the movies
           G                    Am                   F
I've got a hundred thrown-out speeches I almost said to you


[Pre-Chorus]
 C              C
Easy they come, easy they go
 G                       G
I jump from the train, I ride off alone
 Am               Am
I never grew up, it's getting so old
 F
Help me hold on to you


[Chorus]
              C              G      F
I've been the archer, I've been the prey
              Am
Who could ever leave me, darling
   G            F
But who could stay?


[Verse 2]
 G        Am                 F
Dark side, I search for your dark side
       G                  Am                F
But what if I'm alright, right, right, right here?
 G          Am                F
And I cut off my nose just to spite my face
              G          Am             F
Then I hate my reflection for years and years


[Pre-Chorus]
 C                    C
I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost
 G                   G
The room is on fire, invisible smoke
 Am
And all of my heroes die all alone
 F
Help me hold on to you


[Chorus]
              C              G      F
I've been the archer, I've been the prey
                          Am
Screaming, who could ever leave me, darling
     G         F
But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)


[Bridge]
       C
'Cause they see right through me
     C
They see right through me
    G
They see right through
     G
Can you see right through me?
    Am
They see right through
    Am
They see right through me
  F
I see right through me
  F
I see right through me


[Pre-Chorus]
C                      C
All the king's horses, all the king's men
G
Couldn't put me together again
Am
'Cause all of my enemies started out friends
F
Help me hold on to you


[Chorus]
            C              G      F
I've been the archer, I've been the prey
               Am
Who could ever leave me, darling
G        F
But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)
           C
Who could stay?
         G    F
Who could stay?
           Am
Who could stay?
         G    F
You could stay
            C        G   F
You could stay...


[Outro]
  G     Am            F
Combat, I'm ready for combat
