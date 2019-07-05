JAKARTA - Stephanie Poetri membuktikan eksistensinya di belantika musik Tanah Air ketika mengeluarkan single berjudul I Love You 3000. Lagu I Love You 3000 terinspirasi dari film Avengers: Endgame dari percakapan Tony Stark dan anaknya.
Lagu I Love You 3000 diciptakan dan ditulis sendiri oleh Stephanie Poetri. Hingga saat ini, lagu I Love You 3000 di Youtube telah ditonton lebih dari 12 juta kali. Stephanie Poetri kini menjelma menjadi idola baru para anak muda.
Berikut lirik dan chord dari lagu I Love You 3000:
[Intro]
B
Baby, take my hand
G#m
I want you to be my husband
C#
'Cause you're my Iron Man
C#m
And I love you 3000
B
Baby, take a chance
C#
'Cause I want this to be something
F# D#
Straight out of a Hollywood movie
[Verse 1]
G#m7
I see you standing there
F# C#
In your hulk outerwear
A#m
And all I can think
D#m7
Is where is the ring
G#m7
'Cause I know you wanna ask
C#7
Scared the moment will pass
F#maj7
I can see it in your eyes
F#m
Just take me by surprise
[Pre-Chorus]
G#m7 G#7
And all my friends they tell me they see
A#m7 D#m7
You planning to get on one knee
G#m7 C#7
But I want it to be out of the blue
A#m7
So make sure I have no clues
D#7
When you ask
[Chorus]
G#m7
Baby, take my hand
G#7 C#7
I want you to be my husband
A#m7
'Cause you're my Iron Man
D#7
And I love you 3000
G#m7
Baby, take a chance
B
'Cause I want this to be something
F# A#m
Straight out of a Hollywood movie
[Verse 2]
G#m7
Now we're having dinner
C#
And baby you're my winner
A#m
I see the way you smile
D#7
You're thinking about the aisle
G#m G#m7
You reach in your pocket
F# B
Emotion unlocking
F#maj7
And before you could ask
F#m
I answer too fast
[Pre-Chorus]
G#m7 G# C#7
And all my friends they tell me they see
A#m7 D#m7
You planing to get on one knee
G#m7 C#7
So now I can't stop thinking about you
A#m7
I figured out all the clues
D#m7
So now I ask
[Chorus]
G#m7
Baby, take my hand
C#7
I want you to be my husband
A#m7
'Cause you're my Iron Man
D#7
And I love you 3000
G#m7
Baby, take a chance
C#7
'Cause I want this to be something
F#maj7 F#m
Straight out of a Hollywood movie
[Post-Chorus]
G#m7 G#7 C#
No spoilers please
D#m7 D#7
No spoilers please
[Chorus]
G#m7
Baby, take my hand
G#7
I want you to be my husband
A#m7
'Cause you're my Iron Man
D#7
And I love you 3000
G#m7
Baby, take a chance
G#7
'Cause I want this to be something
F#maj7 F# G#m F#m
Straight out of a Hollywood movie, Baby
[Post-Chorus]
G#m7 G#m C#
No spoilers please
D#m7 D#7
No spoilers please
G#m7 C#
No spoilers please
D#7
And I love you 3000