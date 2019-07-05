nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik dan Chord Lagu I Love You 3000 dari Stephanie Poetri

Rena Pangesti, Jurnalis · Jum'at 05 Juli 2019 19:30 WIB
https: img-k.okeinfo.net content 2019 07 05 205 2075200 lirik-dan-chord-lagu-i-love-you-3000-dari-stephanie-poetri-Vf46uRRdLb.jpg Stephanie Poetri (Foto: Instagram)
A A A
0 Komentar

JAKARTA - Stephanie Poetri membuktikan eksistensinya di belantika musik Tanah Air ketika mengeluarkan single berjudul I Love You 3000. Lagu I Love You 3000 terinspirasi dari film Avengers: Endgame dari percakapan Tony Stark dan anaknya.

Baca Juga:

Hilang di Gunung Piramid, Mbah Mijan Dapat Titik Terang Keberadaan Thoriq

Jane Shalimar Ungkap Dalang Pemicu Konflik Vanessa Angel dan Ayahnya

Stephanie Poetri

Lagu I Love You 3000 diciptakan dan ditulis sendiri oleh Stephanie Poetri. Hingga saat ini, lagu I Love You 3000 di Youtube telah ditonton lebih dari 12 juta kali. Stephanie Poetri kini menjelma menjadi idola baru para anak muda.

Berikut lirik dan chord dari lagu I Love You 3000:

[Intro]

B

Baby, take my hand

G#m

I want you to be my husband

C#

'Cause you're my Iron Man

C#m

And I love you 3000

B

Baby, take a chance

C#

'Cause I want this to be something

F# D#

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 1]

G#m7

I see you standing there

F# C#

In your hulk outerwear

A#m

And all I can think

D#m7

Is where is the ring

G#m7

'Cause I know you wanna ask

C#7

Scared the moment will pass

F#maj7

I can see it in your eyes

F#m

Just take me by surprise

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m7 G#7

And all my friends they tell me they see

A#m7 D#m7

You planning to get on one knee

G#m7 C#7

But I want it to be out of the blue

A#m7

So make sure I have no clues

D#7

When you ask

[Chorus]

G#m7

Baby, take my hand

G#7 C#7

I want you to be my husband

A#m7

'Cause you're my Iron Man

D#7

And I love you 3000

G#m7

Baby, take a chance

B

'Cause I want this to be something

F# A#m

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 2]

G#m7

Now we're having dinner

C#

And baby you're my winner

A#m

I see the way you smile

D#7

You're thinking about the aisle

G#m G#m7

You reach in your pocket

F# B

Emotion unlocking

F#maj7

And before you could ask

F#m

I answer too fast

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m7 G# C#7

And all my friends they tell me they see

A#m7 D#m7

You planing to get on one knee

G#m7 C#7

So now I can't stop thinking about you

A#m7

I figured out all the clues

D#m7

So now I ask

[Chorus]

G#m7

Baby, take my hand

C#7

I want you to be my husband

A#m7

'Cause you're my Iron Man

D#7

And I love you 3000

G#m7

Baby, take a chance

C#7

'Cause I want this to be something

F#maj7 F#m

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Post-Chorus]

G#m7 G#7 C#

No spoilers please

D#m7 D#7

No spoilers please

[Chorus]

G#m7

Baby, take my hand

G#7

I want you to be my husband

A#m7

'Cause you're my Iron Man

D#7

And I love you 3000

G#m7

Baby, take a chance

G#7

'Cause I want this to be something

F#maj7 F# G#m F#m

Straight out of a Hollywood movie, Baby

[Post-Chorus]

G#m7 G#m C#

No spoilers please

D#m7 D#7

No spoilers please

G#m7 C#

No spoilers please

D#7

And I love you 3000

Stephanie Poetri  menjadi bertindak langsung sebagai produser musik I Love 3000. Bahkan untuk video klip ia terjun langsung sebagai sutradara dan editor. I Love 3000 menjadi langkah Stephanie menjadi musisi profesional. Bahkan untuk proses mastering dilakukan di Sage Audio, Nashville, TN, Amerika Serikat.

Baca Juga:

Kibarkan Bendera Indonesia di Parade LGBT, Intip Foto Seksi Dena Rachman

Astrid Tiar Mendadak Emosi saat Bahas Rey Utami, Kenapa?

Stephanie Poetri

Sebelum meluncurkan single I Love 3000, Stephanie Poetri  juga terlibat dalam soundtrack film Ada Apa Dengan Cinta 2. Bersama Goodbye Felicia, Stephanie Poetri menyanyikan lagu Bimbang karangan Melly Goeslaw.

1
2
BERITA FOTO
+ 9

Pesona Cantiknya Artis Astrid Tiar

Astrid Tiar merupakan seorang pemeran wanita di Indonesia. (Foto: Instagram @astridtiar127)

Berita Terkait

Titi DJ

Bagikan Artikel Ini

0 Komentar

Berita Lainnya

Hanin Dhiya hingga Jogja Hip Hop Foundation Goyang Hari Pertama Prambanan Jazz Festival

Hanin Dhiya hingga Jogja Hip Hop Foundation Goyang Hari Pertama Prambanan Jazz Festival

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Lagu Sebatas Teman dari Guyon Waton

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Lagu Sebatas Teman dari Guyon Waton

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Lagu Jacky Andalan Rita Sugiarto

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Lagu Jacky Andalan Rita Sugiarto

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Apalah Cinta Ayu Ting Ting dan Keremcem

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Apalah Cinta Ayu Ting Ting dan Keremcem

Calum Scott Merasa Terhormat Bisa Tampil di Candi Prambanan

Calum Scott Merasa Terhormat Bisa Tampil di Candi Prambanan

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini