JAKARTA - Stephanie Poetri membuktikan eksistensinya di belantika musik Tanah Air ketika mengeluarkan single berjudul I Love You 3000. Lagu I Love You 3000 terinspirasi dari film Avengers: Endgame dari percakapan Tony Stark dan anaknya.

Lagu I Love You 3000 diciptakan dan ditulis sendiri oleh Stephanie Poetri. Hingga saat ini, lagu I Love You 3000 di Youtube telah ditonton lebih dari 12 juta kali. Stephanie Poetri kini menjelma menjadi idola baru para anak muda.

Berikut lirik dan chord dari lagu I Love You 3000:

[Intro]

B

Baby, take my hand

G#m

I want you to be my husband

C#

'Cause you're my Iron Man

C#m

And I love you 3000

B

Baby, take a chance

C#

'Cause I want this to be something

F# D#

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 1]

G#m7

I see you standing there

F# C#

In your hulk outerwear

A#m

And all I can think

D#m7

Is where is the ring

G#m7

'Cause I know you wanna ask

C#7

Scared the moment will pass

F#maj7

I can see it in your eyes

F#m

Just take me by surprise

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m7 G#7

And all my friends they tell me they see

A#m7 D#m7

You planning to get on one knee

G#m7 C#7

But I want it to be out of the blue

A#m7

So make sure I have no clues

D#7

When you ask

[Chorus]

G#m7

Baby, take my hand

G#7 C#7

I want you to be my husband

A#m7

'Cause you're my Iron Man

D#7

And I love you 3000

G#m7

Baby, take a chance

B

'Cause I want this to be something

F# A#m

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 2]

G#m7

Now we're having dinner

C#

And baby you're my winner

A#m

I see the way you smile

D#7

You're thinking about the aisle

G#m G#m7

You reach in your pocket

F# B

Emotion unlocking

F#maj7

And before you could ask

F#m

I answer too fast

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m7 G# C#7

And all my friends they tell me they see

A#m7 D#m7

You planing to get on one knee

G#m7 C#7

So now I can't stop thinking about you

A#m7

I figured out all the clues

D#m7

So now I ask

[Chorus]

G#m7

Baby, take my hand

C#7

I want you to be my husband

A#m7

'Cause you're my Iron Man

D#7

And I love you 3000

G#m7

Baby, take a chance

C#7

'Cause I want this to be something

F#maj7 F#m

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Post-Chorus]

G#m7 G#7 C#

No spoilers please

D#m7 D#7

No spoilers please

[Chorus]

G#m7

Baby, take my hand

G#7

I want you to be my husband

A#m7

'Cause you're my Iron Man

D#7

And I love you 3000

G#m7

Baby, take a chance

G#7

'Cause I want this to be something

F#maj7 F# G#m F#m

Straight out of a Hollywood movie, Baby

[Post-Chorus]

G#m7 G#m C#

No spoilers please

D#m7 D#7

No spoilers please

G#m7 C#

No spoilers please

D#7

And I love you 3000

Stephanie Poetri menjadi bertindak langsung sebagai produser musik I Love 3000. Bahkan untuk video klip ia terjun langsung sebagai sutradara dan editor. I Love 3000 menjadi langkah Stephanie menjadi musisi profesional. Bahkan untuk proses mastering dilakukan di Sage Audio, Nashville, TN, Amerika Serikat. Baca Juga: Kibarkan Bendera Indonesia di Parade LGBT, Intip Foto Seksi Dena Rachman Astrid Tiar Mendadak Emosi saat Bahas Rey Utami, Kenapa? Sebelum meluncurkan single I Love 3000, Stephanie Poetri juga terlibat dalam soundtrack film Ada Apa Dengan Cinta 2. Bersama Goodbye Felicia, Stephanie Poetri menyanyikan lagu Bimbang karangan Melly Goeslaw.