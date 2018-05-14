JAKARTA – Sempat berseteru di sidang perceraian pada 2014, kini Venna Melinda dan Ivan Fadillah tampak kompak menghadiri wisuda anak kedua mereka Athalla Naufal. Kebersamaan ini diabadikan Verrell Bramasta dalam sebuah foto di linimasa akun media sosial Instagram miliknya yang membuktikan bahwa kini mantan pasangan suami-istri itu telah berdamai.

Gambaran potret kebahagiaan ditunjukkan kekasih Natasha Willona tersebut dalam beberapa foto di media sosial bersama adik dan kedua orangtuanya yang telah bercerai. Melalui caption di Instagram, Verrell mengungkapkan rasa bangga kepada adiknya Athalla atas pencapaiannya selama ini.

Sebuah kiriman dibagikan oleh Verrell Bramasta Fadilla (@bramastavrl) pada 14 Mei 2018 jam 2:51 PDT

"Congratulations adek. Your high school experience may be similar to mine, that is not always smooth and easy. Maybe there are some things that you should go through that most people around don’t understand, but you passed all that and blossomed and make us all proud,” ungkap Verrell, sebagaimana dikutip Okezone, Senin (14/5/2018).

Ia melanjutkan bahwa kelulusan ini adalah gerbang awal perjuangan yang sesungguhnya. Pada penutup tulisannya, Verrell mengungkapkan "Love, Papah, Mamah, Kakak" yang membuat warganet terharu.

"But this is just the beginning, welcome to the real world. Whatever you choose to do here on after, hope it will bring you the best that life has to offer. All the best for you, and God bless little bro. - Love Papa, Mama, Kakak,” tulis Verrell.

"Baper bgt liat foto ini, kangen keluarga ini dulu pas utuh kalau lg menyambut Ramadhan pasti awal pertama atau terakhir selalu ngundang anak yatim. Kangen bgt sumpah deh,” tulis @vrl911Rell.

"Damai sekali liat ini. ❤ i wish my family can do it too," komentar @henisulisss.

"Semoga bisa kaya gini terus yh," respons @alfania_laila12.

