Emma Watson dan Beauty and the Beast Berjaya di MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

LOS ANGELES – Ajang penghargaan untuk insan TV dan film dari MTV, yakni MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 digelar Minggu 7 Mei 2017. Dalam acara penghargaan pertama MTV yang menggabungkan TV dan film itu, Beauty and the Beast serta Stranger Things langsung berjaya.

Beauty and the Beast berjaya untuk kategori film. Selain memenangkan kategori Movie of the Year, film Disney itu menyabet gelar Best Actor in A Movie yang dimenangkan oleh Emma Watson.

Sementara untuk kategori TV, gelar Show of the Year diraih oleh serial Stranger Things. Millie Bobby Brown yang menjadi pemenran utama berhasil meraih gelar Best Actor in A Show tahun ini.

Tahun ini, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 memang mengusung format baru. Jika sebelumnya mereka hanya memberikan penghargaan untuk insan perfilman, tahun ini mereka juga memberikan apresiasi kepada pelaku TV.

Alih-alih membuat kategori berdasar gender seperti award pada umumnya, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 membagi kategori berdasar film dan TV. Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 dilansir CBS News:

Movie of the year: "Beauty and the Beast"

Best actor in a movie: Emma Watson, "Beauty and the Beast"

Show of the year: "Stranger Things"

Best actor in a show: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Best kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, "Moonlight"

Best villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, "The Walking Dead"

Best host: Trevor Noah, "The Daily Show"

Best documentary: "13th"

Best reality competition: "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Best comedic performance: Lil Rel Howery, "Get Out"

Best hero: Taraji P. Henson, "Hidden Figures"

Tearjerker: Jack and Randall at karate, "This is Us"

Next generation: Daniel Kaluuya

Best duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, "Logan"

Best American story: "Black-ish"

Best fight against the system: "Hidden Figures"

Generation award: "The Fast and the Furious" franchise

Trending award: "Run the World (Girls)" feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé, "Lip Sync Battle"

Best musical moment: "You're the One That I Want" from "Grease: Live"