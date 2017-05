Berkunjung ke Zimbabwe, Priyanka Chopra Terkesan dengan Perjuangan Perempuan

Amazing women who are champions of change.. they are a peer group that empowers boys and girls of their age to cope with social and economic pressures that leads to violence, unwanted pregnancies and child marriages. This club is adolescent-led, adolescent-driven and adult mentored. So inspiring to see these girls taking charge of their lives and their communities . Thank you.. 🙏🏻 for including me

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 4, 2017 at 9:50am PDT