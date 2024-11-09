Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Grammy Awards 2025, Beyonce Tetap Mendominasi

LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards 2025 akan digelar pada 2 Februari 2025. Penyanyi Beyonce sukses merajai nominasi Grammy Awards 2025 ini.

Pelantun Irreplaceable itu masuk 11 nominasi sekaligus termasuk Album of The Year dan Record of The Year.

Penyanyi fenomenal Taylor Swift juga kembali masuk nominasi Song of The Year. Kali ini, ia akan bertarung sengit memperebutkan piala tersebut dengan penyanyi pop yang tengah naik daun, Sabrina Carpenter.

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Grammy Awards 2025

1. Record of the Year

The Beatles - Now and Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - 360

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

2. Album of the Year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

3. Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

4. Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

5. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

7. Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - Apple

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

9. Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

10. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy

11. Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

12. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX - Brat

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

13. Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

14. Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - Now and Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

15. Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

16. Best Rock Song

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

17. Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

18. Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

St. Vincent - Flea

19. Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

20. Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA - Saturn