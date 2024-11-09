Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Hot Gossip Movie Musik Tv Scoop Lirik K-Pop Indeks
Okezone.com
Untuk Anda
Okezone Radio
Viral
TV Scope
Kanal
Beranda
News
Finance
Women
Celebrity
Bola
Sport
Muslim
Edukasi
Haji
Ototekno
Infografis
Foto
Video
Indeks
Network
Sindonews
iNews
IDX Channel
MNC Trijaya
Mister Aladin
RCTI+
Vision+
Just For Kids
Highend
Media Sosial
Instagram
Facebook
X
Youtube
Tiktok
About Us
Company Profile
Advertisement
HOME CELEBRITY MUSIK

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Grammy Awards 2025, Beyonce Tetap Mendominasi

Annastasya Rizqa , Jurnalis-Minggu, 10 November 2024 |07:01 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Grammy Awards 2025, Beyonce Tetap Mendominasi
Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Grammy Awards 2025, Beyonce Tetap Mendominasi (Foto: IG Grammy)
A
A
A

LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards 2025 akan digelar pada 2 Februari 2025. Penyanyi Beyonce sukses merajai nominasi Grammy Awards 2025 ini.

Pelantun Irreplaceable itu masuk 11 nominasi sekaligus termasuk Album of The Year dan Record of The Year.

Penyanyi fenomenal Taylor Swift juga kembali masuk nominasi Song of The Year. Kali ini, ia akan bertarung sengit memperebutkan piala tersebut dengan penyanyi pop yang tengah naik daun, Sabrina Carpenter.

Grammy Awards 2025
Grammy Awards 2025

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Grammy Awards 2025

1. Record of the Year

The Beatles - Now and Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - 360

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

2. Album of the Year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

3. Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

4. Best New Artist

Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims

5. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard

6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye

7. Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - Apple
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

9. Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

10. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Tet - Loved
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy

11. Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

12. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX - Brat
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
Kaytranada - Timeless
Zedd - Telos

13. Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

14. Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - Now and Then
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man

15. Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door

16. Best Rock Song

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - Dilemma
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man

17. Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

18. Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
St. Vincent - Flea

19. Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

20. Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA - Saturn

 

Halaman:
1 2 3
Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
Berita Terkait
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/02/03/205/3110120/grammy_awards_2025-ur8v_large.jpg
Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2025, Sabrina Carpenter Raih Piala Perdana
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/16/205/3183956//pianis_rama-f1p4_large.JPG
Pianis Cilik Parama Hansa Abhipraya Siap Wakili Indonesia di Ajang Musik Internasional
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/12/598/3183170//konferensi_pers_ima_2025-gH4P_large.JPG
Hadir dengan Kategori Baru, IMA 2025 Beri Apresiasi ke Festival Musik Indonesia
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/12/205/3183107//mikkyzia-4Mup_large.JPG
MikkyZia Senang Banget Dapat Kesempatan Remake Lagu Legendaris Indonesia
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/09/205/3182409//piyu_padi_reborn-VX3R_large.jpg
Piyu Padi Reborn Ungkap Sisi Gelap Industri Musik di Era Digital
https://img.okezone.com/okz/300/content/2025/11/09/205/3182363//piyu_padi_reborn-8g9T_large.jpg
Piyu Kenang Perjuangan Padi di Industri Musik Sebelum Era Digital: Dulu Naik Kereta Bawa Demo Lagu
Banner
Telusuri berita celebrity lainnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement