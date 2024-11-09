LOS ANGELES - Grammy Awards 2025 akan digelar pada 2 Februari 2025. Penyanyi Beyonce sukses merajai nominasi Grammy Awards 2025 ini.
Pelantun Irreplaceable itu masuk 11 nominasi sekaligus termasuk Album of The Year dan Record of The Year.
Penyanyi fenomenal Taylor Swift juga kembali masuk nominasi Song of The Year. Kali ini, ia akan bertarung sengit memperebutkan piala tersebut dengan penyanyi pop yang tengah naik daun, Sabrina Carpenter.
The Beatles - Now and Then
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - 360
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
2. Album of the Year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - Apple
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Tet - Loved
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Charli XCX - Brat
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
Kaytranada - Timeless
Zedd - Telos
Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
The Beatles - Now and Then
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - Dilemma
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
St. Vincent - Flea
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA - Saturn