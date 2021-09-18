JAKARTA - Azhardi Athariq merilis video cover lagu Happier Than Ever di channel YouTube pribadinya. Lagu yang resmi dirilis pada 30 Juli silam itu dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Amerika, Billie Eilish.

Menariknya, penyanyi jebolan Indonesian Idol Special Season itu menghadirkan aransemen berbeda pada awal dan akhir lagu. Dia juga memperlihatkan emosi berbeda dalam lagu tersebut.

Vokal unik Azhardi menyatu apik dalam petikan gitar akustik dan lirik penyayat hati. Namun pada verse kedua, penyanyi 19 tahun itu mulai memasukkan konsep band yang terdengar lebih garang.

Video cover Happier Than Ever dari Azhardi Athariq tersebut mendapat sambutan hangat penggemarnya. “Semangat Ariq, terus berkarya. Suaramu candu. Luv,” ujar Tary Taryamah.

Pujian lain datang dari Tira Zen yang menuliskan, “Nada rendahnya renyah.” Sementara Dinda RAK 2 menuliskan, “Riz, please pertahankan konsep cover begini ya. Bagus banget! Jadi kelihatan aesthetic gitu. Next cover lagu Indonesia ya.”

Video cover lagu Happier Than Me ini, bisa Anda nikmati di channel YouTube AthariqOfficial. Anda bisa bernyanyi bersama dengan lirik lengkapnya di bawah ini.

Happier Than Ever

Song by Billie Eilish

[Chorus]

When I'm away from you

I'm happier than ever

Wish I could explain it better

I wish it wasn't true

[Verse 1]

Give me a day or two to think of something clever

To write myself a letter

To tell me what to do, mm-mm

Do you read my interviews?

Or do you skip my avenue?

When you said you were passin' through

Was I even on your way?

I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)

Be cool about what I was tellin' you

You'd do the opposite of what you said you'd do (What you said you'd do)

And I'd end up more afraid

Don't say it isn't fair

You clearly werеn't aware that you made me misеrable

So if you really wanna know

[Chorus]

When I'm away from you (When I'm away from you)

I'm happier than ever (Happier than ever)

Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)

I wish it wasn't true, mm-mm

[Verse 2]

You call me again, drunk in your Benz

Drivin' home under the influence

You scared me to death, but I'm wastin' my breath

'Cause you only listen to your fuckin' friends

I don't relate to you

I don't relate to you, no

'Cause I'd never treat me this shitty

You made me hate this city

[Verse 3]

And I don't talk shit about you on the internet

Never told anyone anything bad

'Cause that shit's embarrassing, you were my everything

And all that you did was make me f*ckin' sad

So don't waste the time I don't have

And don't try to make me feel bad

I could talk about every time that you showed up on time

But I'd have an empty line 'cause you never did

Never paid any mind to my mother or friends

So I shut 'em all out for you 'cause I was a kid

[Outro]

You ruined everything good

Always said you were misunderstood

Made all my moments your own

Just fuckin' leave me alone (F*ck you)

(Ah)

(G*ddamn)

(Ah)

(F*ck you)

(F*ck you)*

(SIS)